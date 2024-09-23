Baku Steel Art 2024 - Inaugural International Metal Symposium Keeps Going

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Baku Steel Art 2024" was inaugurated on September 18th, the eve
of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework convention on Climate Change - COP29, by a joint venture
between "QGallery" and "Baku Steel Company" CSC
(BSC). On September 20th, prominent media outlets
accompanied a tour group to the site of the symposium,
Azernews reports.
tour, 12 symposium participants hailing from 7 countries not only
showcased their remarkable talents, but also swapped stories,
bounced around ideas, and opened up to the media about what sparked
their new artistic endeavors, one after another.
The goal of putting together the symposium is to open the
floodgates to art and metallurgy, serving as the driving forces for
environmental change and sustainable development. This
international project shines a new light on the interplay between
art and industry, especially when the chips are down in the face of
global environmental challenges. A one-of-a-kind two-week shindig,
a remarkable assembly of artists and creators from all corners of
the globe who truly capture the essence and strength of this medium
in every piece they whip up.
"Baku Steel Art 2024" will be a melting pot for cultures and
styles, paving the way for creativity and fresh takes in the realm
of metal design. This is a golden opportunity to dive headfirst
into the dazzling realm of expressive art, where every glint and
gleam tells a tale of the boundless potential of human
creativity.
The creation of metallurgical products is interdependent,
revealing the secrets concealed in each spark emitted during
welding. Metalsmiths resemble alchemists, transforming inert raw
materials into items that enhance concentration and resonate with
the soul. This combination of artistry and technology establishes a
novel realm for art, wherein steel components serve not only as a
structural foundation but also as vessels of emotional
significance.
The artists of "Baku Steel Art" will not merely utilize metal;
they will craft narratives from it.
Every form of energy result from meticulous effort-drawing a
parallel between the resilience of steel and the delicacy of human
emotions. This text will reveal the enduring nature of the concept
of beauty, which withstands the passage of time and is shaped by
the fluctuations of human perception and appreciation, as seen in
classical works.
"Baku Steel Art 2024" is a distinctive international
organization dedicated to facilitating the creative endeavors of
tattoo artists employing diverse techniques. Regardless of whether
it involves an individual, a team, or a collective of artists,
overseeing the organization of the Baku Steel Art international
symposium series will facilitate the progress of the UN Sustainable
Development Goals (Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure)
pertaining to metal products and their application in art. assists.
is to perform. The existence of a dynamic cultural platform such as
"Baku Steel Art" will enhance international relations and motivate
a new generation of artists through creations that reflect the
synergy between art and industry.
The Baku Steel Art 2024 exhibition is organized by the first
metallurgical company in Azerbaijan to obtain European and American
quality certifications for steel production, "Baku Steel Company"
JSC, which has rapidly become the largest metallurgical enterprise
in the Caucasus, alongside the inaugural private art gallery in
Baku, "QGallery".
The "Baku Steel Art 2024" exhibition will feature seven Turkish,
Azerbaijani, Georgian, Romanian, Israel, Bulgarian, Indian,
artists.
Symposium will be held on September 17-30, 2024.
Venue – "Baku Steel Company" JSC
Organizers:
"Baku Steel Company" JSC (BSC), established in 2001, is the
preeminent metallurgical enterprise in the Caucasus region. BSC,
which has made significant contributions to the advancement of
Azerbaijan's economy, is continually evolving and places particular
emphasis on technological advancements. BSC manufactures a diverse
array of premium products that comply with international standards
and are exported to over 20 countries, including those in Europe
and Asia.
Established in 1999, QGallery serves as a vibrant hub for the
development of Azerbaijan's artistic history, engaging in fairs and
facilitating media provisions, collections, and commercial
endeavors.
