Zelensky Not Sure Trump Knows How To End War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is not sure that Donald knows how to end the war in Ukraine, even "if he might think he knows how."

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with the American weekly The New Yorker , Ukrinform reports.

"With this war, oftentimes, the deeper you look at it the less you understand," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, he has seen "many leaders who were convinced they knew how to end it tomorrow, and as they waded deeper into it, they realized it's not that simple."

Zelensky: I will present Victory Plan to all leaders of partner countries and Biden will be the first

Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in events as part of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

In the United States, he plans to present a plan for Ukraine's victory to President Joe Biden, presidential nominees Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and the United States Congress.

Photo: The New Yorker