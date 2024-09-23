Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi Prepares To Welcome Over 120 Brands To Its 31St Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 23 September 2024: RX, the organiser behind the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS), has unveiled plans for the much-anticipated event's 31st edition, which will feature over 120 brands from 20 countries – including the UAE, Italy, Lebanon, India, Bahrain, China, Singapore, Qatar, Turkey and Kuwait – in a striking showcase of international jewellery design and craftsmanship.



JWS returns to the Abu Dhabi National Centre and is expected to welcome over 7,000 expected visitors to its extensive exhibition space.



The show, running from 13th to 17th November, will offer guests a chance to explore a diverse array of local, regional, and global jewellery craftsmanship. Notable exhibitors confirmed for 2024 include Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Jewellery, Al Fardan Jewellery, Amwaj Jewellery, Bhaskar Devji Jewellers, Blue Diamond, Demanto Gold & Diamond, Diosa Luxury Jewellery, FerrariFirenze, Hia Exports, Jawhara Jewellery, Jewel Palate, La Marquise, Luxury Gems and Diamond Trading, Renee Jewellers, Rosella Jewellery by Taiba, and Sunita Shekhawat – Jaipur among others.



Zen Diamond, the confirmed sponsor for the 2024 edition, shared its excitement about participating in the event:“We are thrilled to be a part of this prestigious event that celebrates the art and craftsmanship of jewellery. Once again, JWS Abu Dhabi is back to provide us with a unique opportunity to connect with discerning customers who appreciate the finer things in life. We look forward to showcasing our latest collections and being part of an event that continues to elevate the jewellery industry in the region.”



According to a study by Euromonitor International, the UAE's jewellery market saw trading volumes increase from AED 10,972 million in 2018 to AED 12,518 million in 2023, with the number expected to reach AED 14,264 million by 2027.



Commenting on JWS' position in the current market – and what sets it apart – May Ismail, Event Manager at RX-ME said:“Our show is unique in the MENA region. No other show attracts the calibre of world-class brands or displays the distinct artisanal pieces or luxury craftsmanship that JWS does. In addition, we are constantly looking to recognise and engage with young design talent and continue to set benchmarks via our internationally renowned awards. This is why thousands of visitors from across the region return to JWS year after year to enjoy the standard of excellence that this wonderful show has set during more than 30 editions. We look forward to welcoming everyone to ADNEC in November for what promises to be another standout experience.”



In addition to its exhibitor lineup, JWS will feature an International Design Gallery, an Emirati Design Gallery, and the Ebda'a Awards, with opportunities for aspiring jewellery designers and enthusiasts to get involved.



