Panasonic Announces Recipients Of 9Th Edition Of Its Ratti Chattr Scholarship Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23 September 2024: Panasonic Life Solutions India, a diversified company, successfully concluded the ninth edition of its flagship scholarship program, Ratti Chattr, in collaboration with NGO partner, Buddy4Study. The scholarship program aims to recognize and empower young future leaders by providing assistance to select undergraduate students to pursue higher education from Indian Institute of (IIT) across the country.



Speaking at the virtual felicitation ceremony, Mr. Manish Sharma, Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India & SA said, \"Through our Ratti Chattr scholarship program, we have consistently supported the future of bright young minds. Since the program\'s inception till now, we have supported 253 students and we continue to our commitment towards boosting avenues for education and human development. Many congratulations to the 10 scholars for this year. It\'s not only a scholarship but an ecosystem that we cocreate – with opportunities to connect, attend training sessions, get hands-on experience and network.\"



Further, Mr. Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO, PLSIND added \"We are delighted to announce the scholarship recipients for this batch. The Panasonic Ratti Chhatr scholarship program has played a big role in the scholars\' lives in the past years. In fact, one of the scholars from last year has joined Panasonic as well. Now as part of the 9th edition, we are proud to support the next generation of leaders. Looking forward to seeing them make a positive impact in their respective fields.\"



Mrs. Pooja Garg Khan, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Communications said, \"This year, for the Panasonic Ratti Chhatr scholarship program, we received almost 1000 application submissions, 167 students qualified and after rigorous screening, online test and interview, we have selected 10 scholars. With the scholarship covering around 70% of the tuition fee for the four years of the engineering course at the students\' respective IITs, we hope that the financial burden on the students will lessen and I hope this accelerates their growth in all aspects manifold.\"



About the Panasonic Group



Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024.

