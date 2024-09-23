Zelensky takes aim at J.D. Vance

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at J.D. Vance, the former president Donald Trump’s running mate, labeling his stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict as “too radical.” Zelensky’s comments emerged as he arrived in the United States for the United Nations General Assembly and a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.



In an interview with The New Yorker, Zelensky expressed skepticism about Trump’s ability to effectively end the war, suggesting that “Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how.” When pressed about Vance’s views, Zelensky criticized him for implying that Ukraine should make significant sacrifices to resolve the conflict. “His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice,” he said, emphasizing the unacceptable notion that the world should seek an end to the war at Ukraine's expense.



Zelensky stressed that the idea of Ukraine relinquishing its territories to halt hostilities would not lead to a lasting peace. He described such a concession as a “terrible idea” and characterized the notion that Ukraine should bear the costs of ending the war as fundamentally flawed. “This would be an awful idea if a person were actually going to carry it out,” he stated, insisting that simply giving up land would not prevent further fighting.



The Ukrainian leader dismissed the Trump administration's assurances of bringing about a resolution to the conflict as mere “sloganeering,” indicating a lack of genuine strategy behind such promises.



J.D. Vance, a senator from Ohio, has been a vocal opponent of continued United States funding for Ukraine. He voted against a $61 billion aid package that Congress passed this year, arguing that the financial support only serves to bolster what he describes as “the most corrupt leadership and government in Europe,” without effectively advancing the goal of resolving the conflict.



As tensions continue to rise and debates over United States support for Ukraine intensify, Zelensky’s comments underscore the critical need for a united and thoughtful approach to addressing the ongoing crisis. The rhetoric surrounding the conflict reflects the broader political divisions in the United States and their implications for international relations and support for Ukraine.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108703880