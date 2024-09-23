UK pressures allies to demonstrate ‘nerve’ in backing Kiev

(MENAFN) United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged allies to exhibit “nerve and guts” in their support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need to reconsider restrictions on Western-supplied weaponry. His remarks come as Ukraine seeks greater flexibility in the use of advanced missiles received from the United Kingdom and the United States, including Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles.



Currently, Ukraine is permitted to deploy these missiles only against territories it claims, such as Crimea and Donbass. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been advocating for the ability to use these missiles for strikes on internationally recognized Russian territory. Moscow has responded with warnings that such actions would escalate the conflict, transforming NATO nations into direct participants and prompting a robust response from Russia.



Earlier this month, Lammy and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the United States to engage in a comprehensive discussion on strategy with President Joe Biden. However, the talks did not yield a concrete agreement regarding the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western arms. While the United Kingdom is pushing for a more aggressive approach, the United States has maintained a cautious stance, insisting that Ukraine clearly articulate its combat objectives before any decision is made.



Speaking at a fringe event during the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Lammy highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “This is a critical time for nerve and guts and patience and for fortitude on behalf of allies who stand with Ukraine.” His comments suggest a recognition of the delicate balance NATO allies must strike as they navigate the complexities of supporting Ukraine while managing the risks associated with escalating the conflict.



As discussions continue among allies about how best to bolster support for Ukraine, the call for a more assertive stance reflects the increasing pressure on NATO to adapt its strategy in the face of ongoing aggression from Russia. The outcome of these deliberations could significantly influence the trajectory of the conflict and the future of European security.

