Lebanon Says 100 Dead In Israeli Strikes On South: New Toll
9/23/2024 8:02:52 AM
AFP
Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanon's health Ministry said Israeli strikes on the south killed 100 people and wounded more than 400 others on Monday, the worst toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.
"Enemy raids on southern towns and villages since this morning... killed 100 and injured more than 400," the health ministry said in a statement updating earlier figures, adding that "children, women and paramedics" were among the casualties.
