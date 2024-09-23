Lebanon Says 100 Dead In Israeli Strikes On South: New Toll

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanon's said Israeli strikes on the south killed 100 people and wounded more than 400 others on Monday, the worst toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.

"Enemy raids on southern towns and villages since this morning... killed 100 and more than 400," the health ministry said in a statement updating earlier figures, adding that "children, women and paramedics" were among the casualties.