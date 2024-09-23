Affinia Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor And Industry Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALTHAM,

Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia

Therapeutics ("Affinia"),

an

innovative

gene therapy company with a proprietary pioneering a shift to rationally designed therapies

for

devastating, rare,

and

prevalent

diseases, today

announced

that Rick Modi, Affinia's Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor and in September and October.

Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines (September 30-October 1, 2024) Format: Panel: 'Engineering of AAVs – The Promise of Next Gen AAVs' Corporate Presentation Date: Monday, September 30, 2024 Time: 9:30 AM EDT (Panel) 10:30 AM EDT (Corporate Presentation) Location: New York, NY

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (October 7-9, 2024) Format: Corporate Presentation Panel: 'Next Generation CGT Process Development and Manufacturing - Improving Efficiencies and Reducing Cost of Goods' Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM MST (1:00 PM EDT) (Corporate Presentation) 4:15 PM MST (7:15 PM EDT) (Panel)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

In addition, members of

Affinia's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at both conferences.

About

Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. The Company's proprietary Rationally designed Therapeutics (ART) platform is intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. Affinia's wholly owned pipeline is focused on cardiovascular and neurological diseases. For more information, visit .

