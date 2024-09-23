عربي


Affinia Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor And Industry Conferences


9/23/2024 8:01:27 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALTHAM,
Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia
Therapeutics ("Affinia"),
an
innovative
gene therapy company with a proprietary platform pioneering a shift to rationally designed therapies
for
devastating, rare,
and
prevalent
diseases, today
announced
that Rick Modi, Affinia's Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor and industryconferences in September and October.

Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines conference (September 30-October 1, 2024)

Format:

Panel: 'Engineering of AAVs – The Promise of Next Gen AAVs'

Corporate Presentation

Date:

Monday, September 30, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM EDT (Panel)

10:30 AM EDT (Corporate Presentation)

Location:

New York, NY

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (October 7-9, 2024)

Format:

Corporate Presentation

Panel: 'Next Generation CGT Process Development and Manufacturing -

Improving Efficiencies and Reducing Cost of Goods'

Date:

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM MST (1:00 PM EDT) (Corporate Presentation)

4:15 PM MST (7:15 PM EDT) (Panel)

Location:

Phoenix, AZ

In addition, members of
Affinia's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at both conferences.

About
Affinia Therapeutics
 Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. The Company's proprietary Rationally designed Therapeutics (ART) platform is intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. Affinia's wholly owned pipeline is focused on cardiovascular and neurological diseases. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Affinia Therapeutics

PR Newswire

