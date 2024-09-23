TWKS SPECIAL ALERT: Thoughtworks Shareholders Seeking More Than $4.40 Per Share Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale To Apax

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie &

Holleman LLP, a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed $1.75 billion buyout of Thoughtworks Holding, (NASDAQ: TWKS ) by private equity fund Apax Partners LLP.

For a free, no-risk consultation, please visit , or contact firm partner Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020.

Apax, which owned the company before its initial public offering, already owns about 60% of Thoughtworks' stock and proposes to buy out the rest of the company for $4.40 per share. This price is less than Wall Street analyst stock targets, and less than the $7.85 per share high value disclosed in the company's own SEC filings.

Julie & Holleman is concerned that Apax, which not only controls the company but also has several representatives on the board, is taking advantage of a short-term stock price weakness and the recent CEO transition. In addition, Thoughtworks shareholders will not even get the vote on the deal, as Apax will be pushing it through on written consent.

Julie & Holleman is dedicated to pursuing claims on behalf of current Thoughtworks stockholders. If you would like more information about our investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please visit here , or contact firm partner Scott Holleman by email at [email protected]

or by telephone at (929) 415-1020.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

