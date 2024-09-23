SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE CONVENES PRIVATE SECTOR LEADERS ACROSS SERIES OF EVENTS DURING CLIMATE WEEK NYC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



SMI to host series of events during Climate Week NYC including prestigious Autumn CEO Summit.

Events to cover a wide range of critical issues including sustainable finance, green industrial infrastructure, voluntary carbon markets, the role of technology, and the unique perspectives of women CEOs on sustainability transitions. Jennifer Jordan-Saifi emphasises that "each event is a testament to our collective commitment to driving meaningful change and fostering a sustainable future."

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainable Markets Initiative will bring together global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to advance the agenda of sustainable development and climate action as part of a diverse programme of activities during Climate Week NYC.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative's programme of events, taking place from 23 – 27 September, will engage participants in a variety of sessions including high-level roundtables, workshops, and showcases, as well as the prestigious Autumn CEO Summit.

These events will cover critical topics such as sustainable finance, green industrial infrastructure, voluntary carbon markets, and the role of technology in driving sustainability.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovative solutions, share insights, and collaborate on strategies to address the pressing challenges of climate change.

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, says: "We are incredibly proud of the wide range of events we have planned for Climate Week NYC which aim to inspire action, drive change, and highlight the importance of collective efforts in achieving a sustainable future.

"Our programme showcases the true breadth of the Sustainable Markets Initiative's members, and the impactful work they are doing to put sustainability at the heart of economies worldwide. Each event is a testament to our collective commitment to driving meaningful change and fostering a sustainable future."

Highlights of the programme include:



Astra Carta showcase and reception : Max Alexander, an astronomer and highly regarded space photographer, will expand his photo exhibition "Our Fragile Space" with a new component, "Beneath the Night," exploring Indigenous connections to the night sky.

SMI Africa Hub Investable Asset Classes working group : An exclusive session on leveraging the GEMs 3.0 platform to scale investments in emerging markets.

Africa Hub Q3 meeting : A roundtable discussion on collective and scalable action by business and finance in support of sustainability agendas across Africa.

African NDC Institutional Investment Summit : A summit bringing together leaders to discuss private capital mobilization strategies for transforming Africa's energy system.

From $2bn to $100bn: The critical steps needed to scale the voluntary carbon market by 2030 : A working session hosted in partnership with EY and Bank of America, focusing on integrating Voluntary Carbon Markets into broader climate strategies.

Interconnectors: Energising the eco-system to unlock the potential of power grids : A roundtable on the role of interconnectors in achieving sustainable development targets, moderated by James Hewett from Breakthrough Energy.

Female CEO breakfast : A forum discussing the unique perspectives and systemic influence of female CEOs on sustainability transitions.

Collective for clean transport finance : A conversation on investment opportunities in green road freight corridors, in partnership with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

The climate has changed: How CIOs are investing in the sustainable economy : A panel discussion led by Ronald O'Hanley, CEO of State Street, and Ian Simm, CEO of Impax, on integrating climate risks and opportunities into investment decisions.

Sustainable building tour at The Spiral : A tour showcasing innovative technologies in sustainable building design, led by George Oliver, CEO of Johnson Controls.

G20 and COP30 roundtable on scaling private sector capital : A roundtable on accelerating public-private sector collaboration for resilient and net-zero economies. Seeing is believing: NYSE Tour : A tour of the NYSE floor, including a discussion on governance, transparency, and trust in global business.

Interested parties who are not yet members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative are invited to contact [email protected] to discuss joining the events listed above, or to arrange introductory meetings in New York.

Notes to editors

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

Founded by His Majesty King Charles III in 2020, then The Prince of Wales, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has become the world's 'go-to' private sector organisation on transition.

Launched in 2021, the

Terra Carta

serves as the Sustainable Markets Initiative's mandate with a focus on accelerating positive results for Nature, People and Planet through real economy action.

Read more:



SOURCE Sustainable Markets Initiative

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED