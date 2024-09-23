The synthetic sapphire market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.69 billion in 2023 to $6.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing utilization of synthetic sapphire across various sectors such as electronic devices, optical applications, medical and healthcare uses, aerospace and defense industries, and consumer electronics.

The synthetic sapphire market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, expansion in optoelectronics applications, increasing integration into automotive applications, adherence to environmental regulations, economic growth, and the inherent material advantages of synthetic sapphire. Major trends expected during this period include advancements in manufacturing technologies, expansion in optics and photonics applications, improvements in sapphire material quality, geographical expansion of production facilities, and increased investment in research and development.



The synthetic sapphire market is poised for growth driven by the expanding electronics industry. This sector encompasses companies involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and distributing electronic devices and components. Growth in the electronics industry is fueled by continuous advancements in technology, including automotive electronics, innovations in medical devices, and the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing processes. Synthetic sapphire, valued for its durability and scratch resistance, finds extensive use in LED substrates and cover glasses for smartphones and other electronic devices. For example, in May 2023, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported significant figures for electronic equipment production in Japan, highlighting substantial growth year-over-year. Consumer electronics production also saw notable increases, underscoring the robust demand driving the synthetic sapphire market.

Leading companies in the synthetic sapphire market are concentrating on developing innovative products to cater to diverse high-tech applications. Pure synthetic sapphire, a lab-grown crystalline form of aluminum oxide (Al?O?), is particularly notable for its hardness, transparency, and scratch resistance, making it indispensable in various industrial applications. For instance, Alpha HPA Limited, an Australia-based chemical company, launched Alpha Sapphire in August 2023, setting new industry standards with its ultra-high purity surpassing 99.995% (4N5), emphasizing sustainability and innovation in synthetic sapphire production.

In March 2024, McDanel Advanced Material Technologies strengthened its position in the market by acquiring Rayotek Scientific Inc., a prominent US-based manufacturer of synthetic sapphire. This acquisition enhances McDanel's portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, enabling the combined entity to better serve customer needs in industries such as aerospace, defense, space, and semiconductors.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Types: Monocrystalline Sapphire; Trigonal System Sapphire

By Source: Natural; Synthetic By Application: Optical; Sapphire Substrates; Displays; Other Applications

Key Companies Mentioned: Goodfellow Corp; Cooksongold; Alkor Technologies; Microlap Technologies Inc; Beach Gem & Jewelry Co. Ltd.

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Key Attributes:

