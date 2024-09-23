Israeli leader voices remarks on Lebanon pager strikes

(MENAFN) Israeli President Isaac Herzog has recently commented on the alleged Israeli involvement in the mass detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon last week, which resulted in the deaths of at least 37 individuals, including two children, and left around 3,000 others injured. In an interview with Sky News’ Trevor Phillips, Herzog firmly denied any connection to the attacks, stating, “I reject out of hand any connection to this or that source of operation.”



When pressed on whether Israel entirely denies involvement or attributes the to another party, Herzog sidestepped a direct answer. Instead, he accused Hezbollah of being the primary force responsible for the destruction in Lebanon, asserting, “Hezbollah has been choking Lebanon, destroying Lebanon, creating havoc in Lebanon again and again and again.” He emphasized Israel’s position as one of self-defense, claiming, “We are here simply to defend ourselves. That’s all we do.”



Despite Herzog’s assertions, Israeli intelligence is widely suspected of orchestrating the attacks, which have drawn international condemnation. United Nations human rights commissioner Volker Turk characterized the incident as “shocking,” highlighting the profound “fear and terror” it has instigated. He further noted that the simultaneous targeting of thousands of individuals—whether they were civilians or members of armed groups—without knowledge of who possessed the targeted devices or their surroundings at the time, violates international human rights law and applicable international humanitarian law.



The attacks have sparked a significant outcry globally, with many calling for accountability and a reassessment of the strategies employed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. As tensions continue to rise in the region, the implications of these events remain a critical point of concern for both international observers and local communities.





