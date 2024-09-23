عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Police Arrest 27 Drug Traffickers In Kabul

Afghan Police Arrest 27 Drug Traffickers In Kabul


9/23/2024 8:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Sep 23 (IANS) Afghanistan's counter-narcotics Police have arrested 27 people over drug trafficking and purchasing in the national capital, Kabul, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Monday.

The offenders were arrested during counter-narcotics operations conducted in the vicinity of Kabul, reports Xinhua news agency.

Illicit drugs, including hashish and tablet K, a Western-made drug, have been discovered during the operations as well, the statement added.

Similarly, police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and discovered 19 kg of methamphetamine from his possession in eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight against illegal drugs, drug production, and trafficking across the country.

MENAFN23092024000231011071ID1108703848


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search