(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati has abruptly canceled his upcoming visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a decision influenced by a series of deadly explosions that have sparked widespread condemnation and fear across Lebanon. These blasts, attributed to Israeli actions, occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in nearly 40 fatalities and injuring around 3,000 individuals, including both Hezbollah and civilians.



Reports indicate that the Israeli spy agency Mossad may have orchestrated the by rigging electronic communication devices, such as handheld pagers and walkie-talkies, with explosives. Following the explosions, Hezbollah retaliated with cross-border rocket attacks, prompting Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese territory, further escalating the already tense situation.



In a statement issued on Saturday, Mikati expressed deep concern over the escalating violence, urging the international community to denounce what he termed the “horrific Israeli massacres.” He emphasized that the ongoing violence necessitated his decision to prioritize addressing the situation over attending the United Nations session. "There is no priority at present that surpasses stopping the massacres committed by the Israeli enemy and the multiple types of wars it is waging," he stated.



Israeli officials have reaffirmed their commitment to countering Hezbollah’s activities, stating they will utilize all necessary means to prevent rocket fire into northern Israel. The ongoing exchange of fire between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah has intensified since the outbreak of conflict following a Hamas-led raid into Israel in October 2023, which has since escalated into a larger war in Gaza.



On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a “new phase in the war” against Hezbollah, pledging to take decisive action to diminish the group’s military capabilities. As tensions continue to rise, the region remains on high alert, with the potential for further conflict looming.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108703843