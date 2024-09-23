Recent official statistics suggest around 16 percent of Jordanians live below poverty line

(MENAFN) Recent official statistics suggest that around 16 percent of Jordanians live below the poverty line. However, many experts argue that this figure fails to accurately represent the true scope of poverty in the country for two key reasons. Firstly, these statistics have not been updated in seven years, rendering them outdated. Secondly, they overlook various criteria that could offer a more objective and detailed picture of the situation.



Experts believe that the actual poverty rates in Jordan are significantly higher than the official numbers indicate. The last government assessment was made in 2017, which does not take into account the severe economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 or the subsequent inflation crisis in 2021. Additionally, ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly those related to Israel, have further constrained economic growth in Jordan since 2023.



The method for calculating poverty rates in Jordan has remained unchanged for over seven years, and the release of new data has been delayed multiple times. While there were intentions to update the figures in April, this has yet to happen. The most recent household income and expenditure survey conducted by the Department of Statistics for 2017-2018 estimated poverty rates in the kingdom at approximately 15.7 percent.



In stark contrast, former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Nasser Shraideh indicated in previous statements that the local poverty rate had climbed to 24 percent as of 2021. Moreover, the "Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals for 2023" report projected that nearly 3.98 million Jordanians, or about 35 percent of the population, live in poverty. This figure is based on the national poverty line, which defines poverty as an income of $7.90 per day per capita.



Given the increasing poverty levels and the ineffectiveness of current poverty alleviation strategies—evident from the ongoing prevalence of poverty—experts stress the immediate need for Jordan to adopt a new national approach to address this pressing issue. With the existing poverty strategy set to expire at the end of 2025, a reevaluation is crucial.



Experts propose a comprehensive and multidimensional strategy aimed at tackling the root causes of poverty. This approach should focus on improving economic growth rates, reducing unemployment, increasing economic participation, and addressing the heavy tax burden on citizens relative to low wage rates. By implementing a well-rounded and effective strategy, Jordan can better address its poverty challenges and strive for improved living conditions for its population.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108703837