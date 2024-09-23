Syrian President proclaims comprehensive "general amnesty" targeting individuals accused of variety of offenses

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad proclaimed a comprehensive "general amnesty" targeting individuals accused of a variety of offenses, including military desertion and lesser crimes, committed prior to September 22, 2024. This announcement, conveyed through the official Syrian news agency SANA, is part of Assad's strategy to address the entrenched challenges stemming from the nation's protracted conflict.



The amnesty encompasses a wide array of offenses as outlined in the Military Penal Code, particularly aimed at those who have evaded military service. However, the decree makes it clear that it does not apply to individuals who remain fugitives or in hiding unless they decide to turn themselves in within a specified timeframe: three months for internally displaced persons and four months for those residing abroad.



In addition to military offenses, the amnesty also addresses various misdemeanors, although it explicitly excludes serious crimes. Notable exceptions involve significant threats to social order and state stability, including bribery, severe forgery, and violations of public morality. The decree details specific misdemeanors that do not qualify for amnesty, such as breaches of construction regulations, economic crimes, electricity theft, fraudulent telecommunication practices, violations of consumer protection laws, infractions related to public examination protocols, assaults on forestry officials, and offenses involving the use of foreign currency.



This initiative from Assad is perceived as an effort to navigate the intricate dynamics of loyalty and dissent within Syria. The prolonged conflict has led to rampant desertion and turmoil among various factions, and the amnesty aims to motivate individuals to reengage with the state and return to a semblance of normal life. However, it also raises critical questions regarding the implications for justice and accountability in a country still reeling from the consequences of war.

