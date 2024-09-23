Global Novel Feed Additives Market To Reach USD 10.58 Billion By 2034 With A 6.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising emphasis on antibiotic-free livestock in the USA is driving demand for innovative feed ingredients. Companies like Elance, Zoetis, and Calysta are introducing alternatives like precision farming, data analytics, and single-cell proteins to promote animal without antibiotics. This shift aligns with consumer preferences and boosts feed additives growth for sustainable, antibiotic-free livestock products. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global novel feed additives market is projected to experience significant growth, with sales expected to reach USD 5,584.2 million by the end of 2024, and further exceed USD 10,581.2 million by 2034. This growth represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% over the next decade, driven by the increasing demand for animal products that are free from artificial substances and antibiotics.

As concerns over the environmental impact of farming and the quality of animal products intensify, farmers and producers are turning to innovative feed additives. Companies such as Evonik Industries and Alltech are leading the charge by developing additives that not only enhance animal health and productivity but also reduce methane emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals. Key Growth Drivers:

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: There is a rising demand for feed additives that contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of livestock farming. For example, Evonik and Alltech have introduced solutions that minimize methane emissions from cattle, while boosting nutrient absorption through natural additives .

Health-Conscious Consumers: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the quality and safety of meat, milk, and eggs. This trend is pushing producers to adopt feed additives that improve the health of animals without the use of antibiotics. Notable companies such as Novus International are focusing on probiotics and prebiotics to improve gut health and immunity in livestock. Technological Innovations: The rapid advancement in biotechnology has led to the development of highly potent feed additives, such as microalgae and nanoparticles. These innovations are improving feed efficiency, promoting animal growth, and driving the demand for sophisticated feed solutions.

Climate Resilience and Natural Alternatives: As climate change intensifies, companies like Phileo by Lesaffre are introducing yeast-based feed additives to help animals cope with environmental stress, while maintaining productivity. In addition, the market is witnessing a shift towards natural alternatives, with companies like Kemin Industries and Cargill leading in the provision of plant-based additives and antioxidants to meet consumer demand for antibiotic-free animal products. Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance: One of the major challenges in the livestock industry is antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Companies like Elanco and Chr. Hansen are addressing this issue by developing non-antibiotic growth promoters and probiotic formulations that enhance animal health, further driving market growth. “The push to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is reshaping animal nutrition, with companies like Elanco and Chr. Hansen leading innovation. Their development of enzyme, probiotic, and species-specific gut health enhancers aligns with rising consumer demand for antibiotic-free products. These solutions not only address AMR but also promote sustainable farming practices, ensuring long-term animal health and industry compliance.”- Says Nandini Roy Choudhury Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc. Country-wise Insights The following table shows the estimated growth rates of the top three territories. USA and China are set to exhibit high consumption, recording CAGRs of 4.3% and 7.5%, respectively, through 2034.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 4.3% India 6.9% China 7.5% UK 3.2% Japan 5.4%

Buy Now:

Competition Outlook

The competition in the market for innovative feed additives is quite intense and the companies are using different plans to expand the market coverage. Having diverse solution-oriented products is one of the ideas to drive product differentiation.

The firms are also seeking to protect their positions by offering patented compounding and formulations. Manufacturers collaborate with research institutions and universities, to be relevant and remain competitive. Alltech collaborates with some of the academic institutions to come up with new generations of feed.

Geographic expansion is another strategy. Companies are moving into new territories to find more customers. Nutreco has been growing its business in Asia and Africa and adapting the products for the local population. Manufacturers are targeting environment-loving consumers by producing sustainable goods and extending their practices.

ADM practices the principles of sustainable sourcing and production. The policies are attractive to the manufacturers aiming at improving their market share and sales within the competitive industry.









For instance



In 2023, MiAlgae introduced its omega-3 product NaturAlgae, which includes a high DHA and other oils containing dry powder suited for the aquafeed recipes promoting the well-known omega-3 health benefits. The company has developed its own technologically advanced production to lessen the load on naturally captured fish, the long-known source of omega-3. In 2024, DSM-firmenich's product named Bovaer, a methane-reducing feed additive for beef cattle was granted approval for marketing in South Korea. This approval represents a major advancement in the goals of sustainable agriculture in South Korea.

Leading Brands



Volac International Limited

Chemlife Innovations Pvt Ltd

All microalgae

DSM

Corbion

Bioproton

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (PMI Nutrition)

Orffa

Arshine Feed Additives Co., Ltd.

Imerys Others



Key Segments of the Report

By Ingredients:

As per Ingredients, the industry has been categorized into Microalgae based ingredients (De-oiled Microalgae meal, and Microalgae oil), Probiotics/ Direct Fed Microbial (DFM), Prebiotics (Yeast Cell Wall, and Clay minerals), Alkalizers and buffers, Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Phyto biotics, Acidifiers/ Organic Acids, Nanoparticles as Feed additive, Antifungal Additives and Mycotoxin Binders, Bio-minerals or Chelated trace minerals, and Others.

By Sources:

As per sources, the industry has been categorized into Natural, (Plants, Animals, Micro-organisms), and Synthetic.

By Form:

This segment is further categorized into Powder and Liquid.

By Species:

As per species, the industry has been categorized into Ruminant (Calves, Dairy, Cattle, Beef Cattle, and Others), Poultry (Boilers, Layers, Ducks, Turkey, and Others (Geese, pheasants)), Swine, Aquaculture, and Pet animal.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

