IDEX Biometrics Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 23 Sep 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 23 September 2024. 87.2 million shares or 25.7% of the share capital was represented at the meeting.

The authorisation to the board to issue new shares, was approved by the extraordinary general meeting. The board will apply this authorization to issue the Tranche 1 Shares as disclosed in connection with the private placement on 16 September 2024: .

For the avoidance of doubt, the issue of Tranche 2 Shares and the Subsequent Offering will be presented to the extraordinary general meeting on 9 October 2024; .

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 23 June 2024 at 13:35 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to disclosure pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs rule book, and also section 5‐8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‐12 of the STA.