Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 23 September 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2024

Effective from 1 October 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 4.2210% pa

DK0009543571, (22H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.9110% pa

DK0009546400, (22H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.9310% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

