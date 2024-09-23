Former Worcestershire Cricketer Alex Hepburn Receives 10-Year Suspension

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Sep 23 (IANS) The Independent Discipline Commission (CDC) has suspended former Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn, from all forms of cricket for 10 years. The suspension follows Hepburn's criminal conviction in 2019 and his involvement in an offensive WhatsApp group during his time as a professional cricketer.

Hepburn was found guilty of rape after attacking a sleeping woman as part of a sexual conquest“game”. The verdict was passed on September 16.

Hepburn was charged earlier this year by the Cricket Regulator with two breaches of Directive 3.3 of the 2017 Directives. The first charge pertained to his 2019 criminal conviction, for which Hepburn was arrested and later served a prison sentence. The second charge revolved around his participation in a degrading WhatsApp group chat in 2017, which shared offensive and inappropriate content.

"For the first charge, relating to his criminal conviction, Mr Hepburn has been suspended from playing cricket for 10 years, commencing on 30 October 2021. Further, before he is permitted to play, coach or undertake any cricket-related activity that falls within the authority of the ECB in the future, he is required to undergo appropriate professional treatment for the issues which led to his criminal conviction (if appropriate with the involvement and oversight of the PCA) and to undertake appropriate training and education courses," Cricketer Regulator said in a statement released on Monday.

"For the second charge, concerning his participation in an offensive WhatsApp group, Mr. Hepburn has been suspended from playing for a period of two years (which is deemed served, having commenced on 30 October 2021)," it further added.

The charges relate to events during Hepburn's tenure with Worcestershire County Cricket Club, where he played as a professional cricketer. Despite serving time in prison, Hepburn was officially served with the charges by the Cricket Regulator earlier this year. However, he failed to respond to the CDC's Charge Letter or any related communication, leading the CDC to decide in his absence.

For the first charge, connected to his criminal conviction, Hepburn has been suspended from playing cricket for 10 years, a sanction that began on 30 October 2021. The CDC also stipulated that before Hepburn could return to any form of cricket-whether as a player, coach or in any other capacity under the ECB's authority-he must undergo professional treatment for the issues that led to his criminal behaviour. This treatment may involve the oversight of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), alongside mandatory training and education programs.

Regarding the second charge, related to Hepburn's involvement in the offensive WhatsApp group, the CDC imposed a two-year suspension, which was deemed already served, as it commenced on 30 October 2021.

Hepburn has not appealed the CDC's decision, which effectively rules him out of professional cricket for the remainder of his playing career. The ruling marks a significant chapter in the sport's ongoing efforts to enforce high standards of conduct and ensure accountability for those who bring the game into disrepute.