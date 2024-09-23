عربي


Lebanon Closes Schools For 2 Days In Areas Targeted By Israeli Strikes

9/23/2024 7:25:22 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanon's education Minister on Monday said schools in Lebanon's east and south as well as in Beirut's southern suburbs would shut for two days as Israeli airstrikes intensified.

In a statement, Education Minister Abbas Halabi "announced the closure of public and private schools" Monday and Tuesday in the areas due to "security and military situations" that "pose a danger to the movement of students".

The Peninsula

