Lebanon Closes Schools For 2 Days In Areas Targeted By Israeli Strikes
Date
9/23/2024 7:25:22 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanon's education Minister on Monday said schools in Lebanon's east and south as well as in Beirut's southern suburbs would shut for two days as Israeli airstrikes intensified.
In a statement, Education Minister Abbas Halabi "announced the closure of public and private schools" Monday and Tuesday in the areas due to "security and military situations" that "pose a danger to the movement of students".
