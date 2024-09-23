Launch Of Crescent Residences Project Announced
The prestigious "Crescent Residences" complex, presented by
PASHA Real estate Group, is set to transform the modern lifestyle
in Baku, Azernews reports.
Situated in the heart of the city, "Crescent Residences"
symbolizes modernity and excellence, offering breathtaking views of
the Caspian Sea, Crescent Bay, and the urban landscape. This
project combines residential, commercial, and entertainment
spaces.
"We are excited to introduce a new landmark in Baku's skyline
with the Crescent Residences project," said Ozgur Geter, CEO of
PASHA Real Estate Group. "This development elevates luxury living
through architectural beauty, exceptional amenities, and a unique
location."
Designed by the renowned DSA Architects International and
constructed by PASHA Construction LLC, the "Crescent Residences"
complex exemplifies innovative and sustainable architectural
principles, setting new standards in urban planning.
Residents will enjoy world-class amenities, including an indoor
pool, a spa and wellness center, and a state-of-the-art gym.
Additional features include underground parking, a reception area,
concierge services, and robust security.
The complex offers a variety of apartments ranging from 89 to
375 square meters, accommodating up to five bedrooms. The luxury
residences are tailored to meet the diverse tastes of future
residents.
This project has already garnered significant interest from
buyers, reflecting the high demand for coastal properties in Baku's
evolving real estate market. According to statistics, property
prices in the area have risen by 65% over the past decade,
presenting promising investment opportunities for buyers.
