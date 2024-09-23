Launch Of Crescent Residences Project Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The prestigious "Crescent Residences" complex, presented by PASHA Group, is set to transform the modern lifestyle in Baku, Azernews reports.

Situated in the heart of the city, "Crescent Residences" symbolizes modernity and excellence, offering breathtaking views of the Caspian Sea, Crescent Bay, and the urban landscape. This project combines residential, commercial, and entertainment spaces.

"We are excited to introduce a new landmark in Baku's skyline with the Crescent Residences project," said Ozgur Geter, CEO of PASHA Real Estate Group. "This development elevates luxury living through architectural beauty, exceptional amenities, and a unique location."

Designed by the renowned DSA Architects International and constructed by PASHA Construction LLC, the "Crescent Residences" complex exemplifies innovative and sustainable architectural principles, setting new standards in urban planning.

Residents will enjoy world-class amenities, including an indoor pool, a spa and wellness center, and a state-of-the-art gym. Additional features include underground parking, a reception area, concierge services, and robust security.

The complex offers a variety of apartments ranging from 89 to 375 square meters, accommodating up to five bedrooms. The luxury residences are tailored to meet the diverse tastes of future residents.

This project has already garnered significant interest from buyers, reflecting the high demand for coastal properties in Baku's evolving real estate market. According to statistics, property prices in the area have risen by 65% over the past decade, presenting promising investment opportunities for buyers.