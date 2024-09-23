عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Deputy Prime Minister Of Uzbekistan

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Deputy Prime Minister Of Uzbekistan


9/23/2024 7:17:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev on September 23, Azernews reports.

MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108703712


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search