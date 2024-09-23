President Ilham Aliyev Receives Deputy Prime Minister Of Uzbekistan
Date
9/23/2024 7:17:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid
Khodjayev on September 23, Azernews reports.
