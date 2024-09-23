Sercomm Unlocks Deployment Flexibility For Cost-Effective Fiber Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sercomm's I-TEMP 10G PON SFP+ ONU is Now Certified with Harmonic's cOS PON OLT Portfolio

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), a leading provider of and broadband equipment, is pleased to announce the certification of its I-TEMP 10G SFP+ ONU for XGS-PON and 10G EPON with Harmonic's cOS PON OLT portfolio. This certification marks a significant enhancement providing operators with a powerful and flexible solution to meet diverse deployment needs, as the 10G pluggable ONU joins the list of previously certified stand-alone models.

Sercomm's I-TEMP 10G PON SFP+ ONU

Continue Reading

"The certification of Sercomm's I-TEMP 10G SFP+ ONU with Harmonic's cOS PON OLT portfolio further underscores our joint commitment to providing operators with flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern broadband networks," said Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President, Fiber Broadband, at Harmonic. "Our continued collaboration with Sercomm enables our customers to expand their networks and deliver high-speed services to more subscribers, ultimately driving greater value and growth."

"Sercomm is excited to partner with Harmonic to bring our I-TEMP 10G PON SFP+ ONU to market, now certified with Harmonic's cOS PON OLT portfolio. This collaboration provides operators with high-performance, adaptable fiber solutions that offer exceptional flexibility," said Derek Elder, President of Sercomm Service Provider Business Group. "Sercomm's commitment is to deliver innovations that enhance network capabilities while providing the versatility required to address a wide range of deployment scenarios."

The innovative I-TEMP 10G PON SFP+ ONU form factor is designed to address a variety of unique deployment scenarios, offering seamless integration and cost-effective solutions across multiple environments:



MDU with Coax: The SFP+ ONU serves as an uplink to Harmonic's Wave or Pebble remote PHY device (RPD), enabling operators to deploy fiber to the premises. The ONU can be terminated inside a Harmonic device, providing multi-gig DOCSIS broadband service for local distribution over existing coaxial infrastructure. This solution is ideal for operators looking to enhance broadband speeds in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) without the need for extensive rewiring.

MDU with Ethernet: When paired with Harmonic's portfolio of switches, such as the Wharf, the SFP+ ONU offers Ethernet connectivity for small businesses and multi-unit dwellings. This setup provides a robust and scalable solution for delivering high-speed internet services in densely populated areas.

Community Wi-Fi and Security Cameras: The SFP+ ONU can be used as an uplink in enterprise Wi-Fi gateways or security cameras, effectively isolating traffic from residential services. This application is particularly valuable for maintaining secure and dedicated connections in public and shared spaces.

Monitoring: The SFP+ ONU can be plugged into power supplies and infrastructure to provide real-time visibility into critical utilities and devices within the network. This capability ensures that operators can monitor and manage their network's health and performance with greater precision and responsiveness. Passive Optical LAN (PO LAN): Leveraging an OLT-pluggable, passive optical splitters, the SFP+ ONU can terminate directly into SFP+ ports on client devices. This approach reduces the need for expensive Ethernet switches and enables operators to span distances of up to 20km that cannot be served via Ethernet, making it an ideal solution for large-scale deployments.

Sercomm and Harmonic invite operators and industry professionals to experience the capabilities of the I-TEMP 10G SFP+ ONU firsthand at SCTE Expo 2024 in Atlanta. Visit Harmonic at booth 803 or Sercomm at booth 2341 to see live demonstrations and discuss how these solutions can enhance your network deployments.

About Sercomm

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE:5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in

Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in

North America,

Europe, and the

Asia Pacific

region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit

.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at

.

SOURCE Sercomm Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED