Global Insurtech BOXX Insurance Hires Beazley Digital Executive To Drive USA Expansion And Announces New Latin America Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) specialist BOXX appoints Christyn Yoast as the new USA President and Hilario Itriago as President, Latin America.

MIAMI

, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BOXX Insurance , a leading global cyber Insurtech, is excited to announce two pivotal leadership appointments. Christyn Yoast has been named President, BOXX USA, and Hilario Itriago, the former BOXX USA leader, will now take on the newly formed role of President, Latin America.

Christyn Yoast, President USA, BOXX Insurance (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

BOXX Insurance logo (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

Yoast joins BOXX from Beazley USA where she was North American Head of Distribution and Underwriting in addition to leading their Global API strategy. She previously held roles at Amwins and AIG;

and will oversee BOXX's continued growth and strategic direction in the USA.

Her extensive insurance background will be instrumental in advancing BOXX's USA presence.

"The BOXX team shares an outstanding purpose and mission. They have already secured some great partnerships as a result, which speaks to the innovation they are introducing to the US cyber market. I am excited to pursue this opportunity and to lead BOXX USA into its next phase of growth," commented Yoast.

Itriago was instrumental in BOXX's USA market entry and will now spearhead the company's expansion into Latin America. Itriago is well respected in the LATAM insurance community and is the current Chairman of Insurtech, a LATAM Insurtech accelerator. He was also the former CEO of RSA Latin America, which had presence in six countries across the region.

"Millions of consumers in Latin America now enjoy the benefits of being online and this is sparking the need for products like BOXX's that help consumers and businesses stay ahead of digital threats," said Itriago.

Highlighting the significance of these hires, Vishal Kundi, CEO and Co-founder of BOXX Insurance, stated, "We are excited to welcome Christyn to our leadership team. Her impressive background and track record of driving exceptional results make her the perfect fit to lead BOXX 's continued growth and innovation in the USA."

Kundi further emphasized the strategic importance of Itriago's new role: "As we aim to advance our mission of creating a digitally safer world, Latin America is a natural next step. Hilario's experience in the USA and deep connections within the LATAM insurance market will be invaluable in achieving this."

About BOXX Insurance



BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. Privately-held with headquarters in Canada, BOXX has global offices in Toronto, Miami, Zurich, Dubai and Mumbai.

BOXX Insurance is an award-winning global cyber protection and insurance provider. We're not a typical company. That's by design. We're serious about making the world a digitally safer place; creating real, positive changes for our clients and partners, and building a lasting legacy, from what we create, inside the BOXX.

Every day we're improving the digital health of businesses, families and individuals around the world who rely on BOXX's solutions and services to predict, prevent and insure them against cyber threats.

Media Contact:

Sarah Madden

Growth Marketing & Communications Lead

[email protected]



SOURCE BOXX Insurance

