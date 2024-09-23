Akamai Technologies Receives Company-Wide ISO 14001 Attestation Demonstrating High Standards For Environmental Management Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announces that it has achieved a company-wide ISO 14001 attestation

- demonstrating its adherence to the highest standards for its environmental management system aligned across the entire Akamai Connected Cloud.

The internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems (EMS) provides a framework for organizations to continually improve their environmental performance. By adhering to this standard, Akamai ensures the company is taking proactive measures to minimize its environmental footprint, comply with relevant legal requirements, achieve environmental objectives and identify ways to continuously improve.

"Achieving ISO 14001 environmental management system attestation is testament to Akamai's unwavering commitment to environmental excellence," said Mike Mattera, director, corporate sustainability and ESG officer, Akamai. "As a leader in the internet ecosystem, Akamai takes responsibility for reducing environmental impacts by pursuing our five 2030 goals

across Akamai Connected Cloud. ISO 14001 offers a structured approach for us to address these pressing concerns."

Akamai's EMS is designed to reduce the company's environmental impact, manage risks and opportunities across the company's entire value chain. The EMS is used daily for tracking, monitoring, measuring, and reporting to ensure the company meets all aspects of the ISO 14001 standard and achieve its 2030 goals.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud , a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai and akamai/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X , formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn .

