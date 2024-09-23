Capital Square Fully Subscribes Seventh And Launches Ninth Opportunity Zone Fund In Richmond, Virginia

"The development team at Capital Square has done a phenomenal job of finding desirable sites, planning exceptional communities, building on budget and on time and delivering the very best-in-class projects in the region," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Fund VII is another big win for Capital Square's investors, residents and the Richmond community."

Located in the heart of Scott's Addition, Richmond's premier dining and entertainment neighborhood, the community will include three six- and seven-story multifamily buildings above podium parking with over 5,350 square feet of ground-level retail space. Units will average 845 square feet with premium finishes and appliances including quartz countertops, tile back splashes and luxury vinyl tile throughout. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, fitness center, co-working space, dog wash station, resident lounges, lush courtyards and a rooftop terrace, among others. The development is slated for delivery in summer 2025.

Capital Square has been the most active developer within the Scott's Addition neighborhood since 2020, having completed four Class A multifamily communities: INK at Scott's Collection, VIV at Scott's Collection, GEM at Scott's Collection, and Otis, all within walking distance of one another. In total, Capital Square will have delivered more than 900 Class A apartment homes to the community upon completion of the CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VII project for a total development cost exceeding $270 million. Otis, a 350-unit, mixed-use multifamily development, received the

2024 CoStar Impact Award

for multifamily development of the year, as selected by an independent panel of local industry professionals.

"With occupancy and rental rates on the rise, Scott's Addition makes for an ideal investment market to continue Capital Square's mission of providing high-quality multifamily housing options for investors and residents alike," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "The completion of this opportunity zone investment demonstrates once again Capital Square's ability to deliver best-in-class projects that appeal to value-conscious investors."



According to an economic impact study recently completed by FTI Consulting, Capital Square's Scott's Addition-focused opportunity zone developments have generated significant economic and fiscal impacts, including the creation of approximately 1,500 construction jobs and 63 permanent full-time jobs. In turn, the developments have generated $9.7 million in annual state and local tax revenue during their construction phases and are projected to deliver $7.7 million in annual state and local tax revenues during their operational phases.

Established in 1901, Scott's Addition is a historic area that is now the city of Richmond's fastest growing neighborhood, according to the Greater Scott's Addition Association. The area is known for its food, drink and entertainment amenities, including 13 breweries, cideries, meaderies and distilleries, within a walkable, seven block area. The area caters to a growing number of millennial residents and empty nesters. Scott's Addition's submarket is one of the highest performing submarkets in Richmond, with an expected rent growth of more than 4% over the next five years, according to CoStar.

Capital Square is an active sponsor of qualified opportunity zone funds and recently launched

CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund IX, LLC ,

to fund the development of an approximately 320-unit, mixed-use apartment community and luxury hotel in Scott's Addition. Capital Square's opportunity zone funds have initiated almost $800 million in development value to-date.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 170 real estate assets for over 6,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation, along with opportunity zone funds and a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires rental housing in the Southeast and Texas.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-used development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $800 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 7,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for eight consecutive years. Learn more at CapitalSq .

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: .