OTC Markets Group Welcomes Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp To OTCQX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Maquia Capital Corp (OTCQX: MAQC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp previously traded on NASDAQ.



Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“MAQC.” U.S. investors can find current disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ransdell, Chief Financial Officer, Jeronimo Peralta, Chief Operating Officer, Guillermo Cruz, and Chief Investment Officer, Maggie Vo.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...