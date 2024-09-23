Meridian Launches Fourth Annual Small Business Big Impact Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contest Celebrates the Outstanding Contributions of Small Businesses in Ontario

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian is proud to announce the launch of the Fourth Annual Small Business Big Impact Awards, an initiative designed to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of small businesses that are making a significant impact in their communities and the environment.

Now in its fourth year, the Small Business Big Impact Awards began in 2021 as a way to recognize businesses that had demonstrated remarkable resilience during the pandemic. In that first year Meridian received more than 1,000 applications, and since then interest in the contest has grown rapidly. In 2023, Meridian received more than 4,700 applications from local small businesses all across Ontario.

“At Meridian, we believe in the power of small businesses to drive positive change in our communities,” said Kevin Vankampen, Senior Vice President, Business Banking.“The Small Business Big Impact Awards are a testament to our commitment to supporting small businesses and recognizing their invaluable contributions.”

2024 Contest Structure

The 2024 awards will provide a platform for small businesses to showcase their achievements and contributions. The contest will feature two main categories: community impact and environmental sustainability. Each category winner will receive a $50,000 grand prize to further their business goals and initiatives.

Winners of the Meridian Small Business Big Impact Awards will be announced in January 2025.

How to Apply

Anyone can nominate a small business, including business owners themselves. Those interested in submitting an application can apply by visiting Meridian's website. The application process involves submitting a nomination form that highlights the business's achievements and contributions.

Nominations are open from September 21 to October 31, 2024.

Businesses based in Ontario are eligible, and they do not need to be a Meridian Member to participate. For more information about the Small Business Big Impact Awards and how to participate, please visit our website:

About Meridian

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has two operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC") and motusbank. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca.

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

