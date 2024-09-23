China Embedded Finance Business And Investment Opportunities Databook 2024: CAGR Of 24.9% Forecast From 2024 To 2029, With Market To Reach $132.46 Billion By 2029
Date
9/23/2024 7:16:27 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Embedded Finance Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in China is expected to record a CAGR of 24.9% from 2024 to 2029. China's embedded finance revenues are forecast to increase from US$43.57 billion in 2024 to reach US$132.46 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution model. In addition, it provides detailed information across various segments in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue helps in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Reasons to buy
In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029). Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry. Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 130
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $43.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $132.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 24.9%
| Regions Covered
| China
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in China. Below is a summary of key market segments:
China Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
Retail Logistics Telecommunications Manufacturing Consumer Health Others Embedded Finance by Business Model
Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
China Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality Embedded Insurance in Automotive Embedded Insurance in Healthcare Embedded Insurance in Real Estate Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics Embedded Insurance in Others Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering Embedded Insurance in Product Segment Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
Own Platforms Third Party Platforms Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
Embedded Sales Bancassurance Broker's/IFA's Tied Agents Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
Embedded Insurance in Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Motor Vehicle Fire and Property Accident and Health General Liability Marine, Aviation and other Transport Other
China Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments Business Lending Retail Lending Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution Embedded Lending in Real Estate Embedded Lending in Other Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping Embedded Lending in Home Improvement Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness Embedded Lending in Other Embedded Lending by Type
BNPL Lending POS Lending Personal Loans Embedded Lending by Business Model
Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
China Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment Embedded Payment in Other Embedded Payment by Business Model
Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
China Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
China Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset Hard Assets Soft Assets Asset Based Finance by End Users SME's Large Enterprises
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Chinese Embedded Finance Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23092024004107003653ID1108703655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.