Green Shield Deck Builders Welcomes New Director Of Finance, Nate Fortier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Shield Director of Finance, Nate Fortier, MST

- Adam Rought, CEO and OwnerKENTWOOD, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Shield Deck Builders , a leader in innovative decking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Fortier, MST as Director of Finance. Fortier joins Green Shield from Six Companies Global, where he spent the last eight years successfully managing all aspects of accounting operations, tax compliance, and more. His extensive experience and expertise in finance and investment relationships make him a valuable addition to the Green Shield team."We're really excited to have Nate join us as the new Director of Finance at Green Shield. Having someone like Nate on board fits right in with our goal of bringing in top talent. His skills will help us grow into new areas, allowing us to reach more customers and offer our top-notch decking to even more people," said Adam Rought , CEO and Owner.Before joining Six Companies Global, Fortier spent four years as the Staff Accountant and Personal Accountant to Owner at Eenhorn LLC, a real estate investment and property management company based in Grand Rapids. While there, he excelled in managing comprehensive accounting functions such as accounts payable, receivable, and reconciliations. He was instrumental in treasury management and played a key role in international transactions, showcasing his adeptness in financial management and strategic planning. Prior to that, Fortier worked his way up from Customer Service Representative, to Customer Services Manager over the course of eight years at Fifth Third Bank (Grand Rapids), where he was responsible for internal financial auditing of operations, banking policies and procedures and directing a 20-person CSR staff.In his new role, Fortier will oversee the management and direction of both accounting and benefits. He inherits a strong and dedicated team, committed to Green Shield's continued growth and excellence. Fortier's arrival marks a significant step forward for Green Shield, a company whose goal is to continue to strengthen its leadership team and expand its reach.Green Shield Deck Builders stands at the forefront of the deck building industry and is based out of Kentwood, Michigan. Specializing in the highest quality workmanship and exclusively using a wood-free and eco-friendly composite , our decks are guaranteed for life. Green Shield is committed to enhancing outdoor living spaces while positively impacting the community we serve.

Roberta Tepper

Green Shield Deck Builders

+1 616-682-7428

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.