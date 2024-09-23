Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sri Lanka's Newly Elected Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations Monday to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Anura Kumara Dissanayake. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president all success and further progress and prosperity for Sri Lanka and its people. (pick up previous) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.