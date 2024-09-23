Kuwait PM Congratulates Sri Lanka's Newly Elected Pres.
Date
9/23/2024 7:13:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Monday to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Anura Kumara Dissanayake. (pick up previous)
