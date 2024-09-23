Zelensky Arrives In US To Present 'Victory Plan' To President Biden

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has traveled to the U.S. to present his“victory plan” for ending the war to U.S. President Joe Biden.

According to AFP, Zelensky arrived in Pennsylvania on Monday, September 23, to present his“victory” plan to Biden.

Reuters reports that Zelensky is also expected to meet separately with two candidates for the upcoming U.S. during his visit.

This visit comes as Kyiv has been seeking approval to use long-range missiles against Russian targets for weeks, but so far, without success.

On the first day of his trip, Zelensky visited a factory that manufactures 155mm artillery shells.

Zelensky reiterated his desire for a“just” peace with Russia, emphasizing that Biden is the first foreign leader to see his plan fully, which will also be shared with other partners.

It is worth noting that, in the upcoming November elections, Kamala Harris supports Biden's strategy regarding the Ukraine war, while Trump has consistently criticized it.

Zelensky also announced plans to invite Russia to a second international peace summit in November. However, Moscow has stated it will not participate unless Kyiv cedes four regions to Russia.

Zelensky's meeting with Biden occurs as both Kyiv and Moscow intensify their attacks on each other. The discussions between the two leaders come at a critical time as the international community watches closely for any new developments that could shape the future of the conflict.

