Egypt Warns Of Full-Scale War In The Region As Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Intensify

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The specter of a full-scale regional war looms over the Middle East. Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, voiced grave concerns about the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.



The ongoing clashes threaten to derail efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza. Abdelatty spoke with AFP on the eve of the UN General Assembly.



He highlighted the intensifying exchange of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border. This escalation has sparked fears of a wider conflict spreading across the region.



In addition, the Egyptian emphasized that the recent surge in violence negatively impacts Gaza ceasefire negotiations.



Despite this setback, Egypt remains committed to pursuing a peaceful resolution. They continue to work alongside Qatar and the United States to broker an agreement.







Abdelatty expressed frustration with Israel 's lack of political will to end the conflict. He pointed to what he termed Israel's "provocative policies" as a catalyst for the escalating clashes with Israel.



Additionally, the foreign minister called for an end to unilateral actions that fuel tensions. Egypt is actively engaging with regional and international partners to de-escalate the situation.



Abdelatty stressed that a regional conflict would benefit no one. He urged all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution. However, the Egyptian government has redoubled its efforts to secure a ceasefire.



President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi recently pledged to intensify diplomatic initiatives during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Egypt's role as a mediator remains crucial in navigating this complex regional crisis.



As the situation unfolds, the international community watches with bated breath. The coming days will prove critical in determining whether diplomacy can prevail over the drums of war.

