Neoflow Announces Successful Renewal Of SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Data Security And Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Neoflow, a Calgary based company, has successfully renewed Service Organization Control ("SOC") 2 Type II compliance

in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.

The audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance. This third-party validation is an attestation of Neoflow's continuous commitment to enterprise-level security.

The audit assesses Neoflow's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Concurrently, with the SOC 2, Type II audit, Neoflow conducted its yearly penetration testing with cyber security industry leader Ainfosec.

To facilitate the management of security controls as it pertains to SOC 2 Type 2, Neoflow has leaned onto market leader Drata, a compliance automation platform, to continuously monitor internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, Neoflow has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of our systems.

"Protecting the security and privacy of our customers' data is a top priority for Neoflow," said Patrick Mandic, Chief Technical Officer. "Receiving confirmation that Neoflow continues to comply with SOC 2 Type II standards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy in our solutions and services."

"I want to thank Patrick and the entire Neoflow team for their commitment to the practices underlying these standards.

This achievement gives our clients the confidence that their data is protected according to the strictest industry standards. This is positive as we expect the Neoflow platform to be operational later this year." said Jim Oosterbaan, Chief Executive Officer.

The Neoflow Platform is being developed with the support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), through their Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). Neoflow was awarded a contract in 2019 under the auspices of the DHS Preventing Forgery & Counterfeiting of Certificates and Licenses

solicitation to develop the Platform. The Platform will modernize the movement of oil and natural gas between Canada and the United State through the development of standards-based technologies that utilize Verifiable Credentials (W3C), decentralized identifiers and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

About Neoflow

Neoflow Inc. is a Calgary based company, a team of digital innovators, entrepreneurs and energy industry experts. We have a common passion for transformation in the energy industry along with a common belief that the Neoflow platform will create opportunities to transform the energy value chain. To learn more about Neoflow visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium .

About Assured Information Security Inc.

The Systems Analysis and Exploitation (SAE) Team specializes in reverse engineering, embedded systems security, penetration testing and hardware and software engineering to address complex cybersecurity challenges. SAE's reverse engineering services analyze and decompose systems to uncover critical functionality, enabling clients to better understand black box systems. With expertise in embedded systems, SAE tackles the unique security challenges posed by performance constraints and physical devices. The team's penetration testers help identify unknown vulnerabilities, assess risks and recommend mitigations. Additionally, our engineers design and develop advanced hardware and software platforms, offering comprehensive services from vulnerability assessments to cybersecurity evaluations across a wide range of technologies, including embedded systems, radio frequency solutions and network components.

About Prescient Assurance

Prescient Assurance

is a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at [email protected] .

SOURCE Neoflow

