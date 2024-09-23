Indonesia Textile And Clothing Industry Prospects Report 2024: Imports, Exports And Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prospects for the Textile and Clothing in Indonesia, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textile and clothing industry in Indonesia fulfils a vital role in the country's economy. It is Indonesia's largest source of employment, and in 2023 textile and clothing exports from Indonesia represented 4.5% of the country's overall exports during the year.

The industry is involved in almost every sector of the textile chain, including man-made fibre production, yarn production, weaving, knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing, clothing production, and the manufacture of other finished textile products.

Indonesia has a very large population which constitutes a huge and growing domestic market and provides a firm foundation for the textile and clothing industry in Indonesia. Furthermore, the domestic market has been expanding significantly in recent years as prosperity has risen and wealth has spread, and it seems set for further growth. However, these developments have made the domestic market an attractive target for foreign suppliers. Imports are rising strongly and the domestic market has been well supplied by cheap imports from China. Also, illegal imports appear to be a significant and growing problem.

Looking ahead, there are ambitious plans for further expansion of the textile and clothing industry in Indonesia and, in order to achieve such expansion, the government has increased its support for the industry through a number of initiatives.

Who should buy this report?



Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

IMPORTANCE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY TO THE ECONOMY OF INDONESIA

DEVELOPMENT OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN INDONESIA

INDONESIA: GEOGRAPHICAL, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILE



Geographical profile

Political profile Economic profile

INDONESIA: INFRASTRUCTURE



Road transport

Railways

Airports

Seaports Telecommunications

INDONESIA: HUMAN RESOURCES SIZE AND STRUCTURE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN INDONESIA

Investment in machinery

INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION

Textile and clothing production

INDONESIA: TEXTILE MANUFACTURING COSTS



Yarns

Woven fabrics Knitted fabrics

INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS

Textile and clothing exports by destination market

INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS

Textile and clothing imports by leading suppliers

INDONESIA: FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI) IN THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY

Foreign investment

TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN INDONESIA: GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INVESTMENT INCENTIVES



Government policies

Foreign investment laws and regulations

Trade policies

Investment incentives

Import duties

Tax holidays

Tax allowances

Export manufacturing

Bonded zones Special economic zones (SEZs)

TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN INDONESIA: STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS (SWOT)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900