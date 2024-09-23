Indonesia Textile And Clothing Industry Prospects Report 2024: Imports, Exports And Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prospects for the Textile and Clothing industry in Indonesia, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The textile and clothing industry in Indonesia fulfils a vital role in the country's economy. It is Indonesia's largest source of manufacturing employment, and in 2023 textile and clothing exports from Indonesia represented 4.5% of the country's overall exports during the year.
The industry is involved in almost every sector of the textile supply chain, including man-made fibre production, yarn production, weaving, knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing, clothing production, and the manufacture of other finished textile products.
Indonesia has a very large population which constitutes a huge and growing domestic market and provides a firm foundation for the textile and clothing industry in Indonesia. Furthermore, the domestic market has been expanding significantly in recent years as prosperity has risen and wealth has spread, and it seems set for further growth. However, these developments have made the domestic market an attractive target for foreign suppliers. Imports are rising strongly and the domestic market has been well supplied by cheap imports from China. Also, illegal imports appear to be a significant and growing problem.
Looking ahead, there are ambitious plans for further expansion of the textile and clothing industry in Indonesia and, in order to achieve such expansion, the government has increased its support for the industry through a number of initiatives.
Key Topics Covered:
IMPORTANCE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY TO THE ECONOMY OF INDONESIA
DEVELOPMENT OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN INDONESIA
INDONESIA: GEOGRAPHICAL, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILE
Geographical profile Political profile Economic profile
INDONESIA: INFRASTRUCTURE
Road transport Railways Airports Seaports Telecommunications
INDONESIA: HUMAN RESOURCES SIZE AND STRUCTURE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN INDONESIA
INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION
Textile and clothing production
INDONESIA: TEXTILE MANUFACTURING COSTS
Yarns Woven fabrics Knitted fabrics
INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS
Textile and clothing exports by destination market
INDONESIA: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS
Textile and clothing imports by leading suppliers
INDONESIA: FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI) IN THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY
TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN INDONESIA: GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INVESTMENT INCENTIVES
Government policies Foreign investment laws and regulations Trade policies Investment incentives Import duties Tax holidays Tax allowances Export manufacturing Bonded zones Special economic zones (SEZs)
TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN INDONESIA: STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS (SWOT)
