(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Access Journal Publishing market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Open Access sales reached $1.9 billion in 2023 and $2.1 billion in 2024, (up from $1.8 billion in 2022) and are expected to grow to $3.2 billion by 2028
Open Access Journal Publishing 2024-2028 is an essential tool for scholarly publishing executives, academic libraries, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.
This report details the diverse mix of revenue streams in OA Journal publishing in 2024 and beyond. It also examines the research integrity crisis confronting the sector, the decrease in the number of titles being published, and how publishers and policy makers are responding.
This report provides an overview and financial outlook for the OA journal publishing market, including the performance of leading competitors' through 2024 and market projections through 2028. To produce this data, the analyst used the information from global OA journal sales, leading publishers, and revenue projections through 2028. To develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing, the analyst consulted primary and secondary research, competitor interviews, industry expert consultations, and financial data analysis.
How have Wiley, MDPI and Frontiers been impacted by recent integrity scandals?
A series of research integrity scandals, tied to the use of faster pay to publish models, rocked much of the open access industry in 2023, with major impacts on Wiley, MDPI and Frontiers publishers.
How is fraud in submitted papers for scholarly publishing related to AI being addressed?
Scholarly publishers are increasingly deploying Artificial Intelligence to identify and flag outlier articles that may indicate quality problems of fraud in submitted papers.
How many articles are in the Directory of Open Access Journals?
1.117 million.
Open Access Journal Publishing 2024-2028 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
Exclusive analysis of market size and structure Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers Title and article growth metrics A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets Updated data on the latest mergers and acquisitions Exclusive market projections to 2028
Other key issues covered in the report, include:
Internet Economics Plan S US Policy Changes Transformative Agreements Global R&D Spending forecast
Also included is an in-depth review of the performance and strategy of 10 leading OA publishers, including:
Springer Nature Elsevier MDPI AG John Wiley & Sons Frontiers IEEE Informa PLC SAGE Publications
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 85
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $2.1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $3.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY
DEFINITION OF OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHING SCOPE OF THE REPORT SOURCES OF INFORMATION METHODOLOGY FOR PROJECTING/ESTIMATING RESULTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION WHAT IS OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING? KEY FACTS & TRENDS Open Access Sales Reach $1.9 billion in 2023 Normalization of Research Outputs Research Integrity Prime Industry Challenge AI Solutions Deployed as Integrity Firewall Europe's New Plan Emphasize Preprints Over APCs
CHAPTER 1: OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL MARKET
INTRODUCTION KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN OPEN ACCESS Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model Biden Changes US Open Access Policy OPEN ACCESS DEFINITIONS AND PUBLISHING MODELS Open Access Journals Gold Green Hybrid Diamond Bronze Megajournals Article Processing Charges (APCs) Institutional Memberships THE OPEN ACCESS ECOSYSTEM Public Funding Agencies National Institutes of Health European Research Council UK Research and Innovation The Wellcome Trust Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Institutional Mandates MARKET SIZE APC Journal Revenue Direct Support Premium Services Memberships Transformative Agreements Other Measures of Market Size OPEN ACCESS BY DISCIPLINE Medical & Biosciences Scientific & Technical Social Science and Humanities (SSH) OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING BY GEOGRAPHY North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Language
CHAPTER 2: LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS
INTRODUCTION LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS SPRINGER NATURE Company Overview Recent Company Performance Open Access Strategy ELSEVIER MDPI AG JOHN WILEY & SONS FRONTIERS IEEE INFORMA PLC SAGE PUBLICATIONS WOLTERS KLUWER PUBLIC LIBRARY OF SCIENCE (PLOS) OTHER NOTABLE PUBLISHERS De Gruyter Brill Oxford University Press American Chemical Society
CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & FORECAST
INTRODUCTION TRENDS IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING Normalization of Research Outputs Research Integrity Prime Industry Challenge AI Solutions Deployed as Integrity Firewall Megajournals Under the Microscope Library Budgets Remain Stretched APCs and Inflation Europe's New Plan Emphasize Preprints Over APCs Drive for New Sources of OA Funding China's Research Rising Impact Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations per Paper Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING FORECAST Steady GDP Growth Forecast Globally Market Forecast Forecast Leading Publishers
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Open Access Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23092024004107003653ID1108703561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.