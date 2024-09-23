Open Access sales reached $1.9 billion in 2023 and $2.1 billion in 2024, (up from $1.8 billion in 2022) and are expected to grow to $3.2 billion by 2028

Open Access Journal Publishing 2024-2028 is an essential tool for scholarly publishing executives, academic libraries, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.

This report details the diverse mix of revenue streams in OA Journal publishing in 2024 and beyond. It also examines the research integrity crisis confronting the sector, the decrease in the number of titles being published, and how publishers and policy makers are responding.

This report provides an overview and financial outlook for the OA journal publishing market, including the performance of leading competitors' through 2024 and market projections through 2028. To produce this data, the analyst used the information from global OA journal sales, leading publishers, and revenue projections through 2028. To develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing, the analyst consulted primary and secondary research, competitor interviews, industry expert consultations, and financial data analysis.

How have Wiley, MDPI and Frontiers been impacted by recent integrity scandals?

A series of research integrity scandals, tied to the use of faster pay to publish models, rocked much of the open access industry in 2023, with major impacts on Wiley, MDPI and Frontiers publishers.

How is fraud in submitted papers for scholarly publishing related to AI being addressed?

Scholarly publishers are increasingly deploying Artificial Intelligence to identify and flag outlier articles that may indicate quality problems of fraud in submitted papers.

How many articles are in the Directory of Open Access Journals?

1.117 million.

Open Access Journal Publishing 2024-2028 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:



Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Title and article growth metrics

A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders

A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets

Updated data on the latest mergers and acquisitions Exclusive market projections to 2028

Other key issues covered in the report, include:



Internet Economics

Plan S

US Policy Changes

Transformative Agreements Global R&D Spending forecast

Also included is an in-depth review of the performance and strategy of 10 leading OA publishers, including:



Springer Nature

Elsevier

MDPI AG

John Wiley & Sons

Frontiers

IEEE

Informa PLC SAGE Publications

Key Attributes:

