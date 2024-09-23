Hydrotropes Market Is Projected To Grow US$ 2,827.5 Million, Expanding At A 5.2% CAGR By 2034, According To Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Potential of Hydrotropes: Investigating the Adaptable Uses of Hydrophilic Substances in Medicines, Cosmetics, and Biomedical Studies.

Rockville, MD , Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hydrotropes is expected to grow from US$ 1,703.1 million in 2024 to US$ 2,827.5 million in 2034. Fact. MR's extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.



Hydrotropes are employed as coupling agents in cleaning and personal care products for homes and institutions to solubilize the water-insoluble and frequently incompatible functional constituents. These hydrotropes are employed to solubilize complicated compositions in water; they are not surfactants. Sulfonation of an aromatic hydrocarbon solvent, such as toluene, xylene, or cumene, yields hydrotropes.

As a result of technological advancements and ongoing research, hydrotropes have been found to have a wide range of applications. These include the extraction of bioactive materials, chemical processing of materials, preparation of aqueous dye solutions, manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations, the food industry, the production of detergent solutions, as a coater in the paint industry, additives for plastic products, and selective separation in reaction kinetics.

Key Takeaways from Hydrotropes Market Study:



By 2034-end, the global market size for hydrotropes was projected to have grown by 5.2% to a value of US$ 2,827.5 million .

From the year 2024 to 2034 North America will experience a CAGR equal to 5.4% with a market share of 33.9% in 2024 having absolute dollar potential of US$ 398.1 million.

In the duration between 2024 and 2034, East Asia will account for 17.5% of market share with an absolute dollar potential worth US$ 213.7 million .

Between 2024 and 2034, cosmetics and personal care applications is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 421.2 million . By 2024, natural hydrotropes type worth US$ 768.1 million has 45.1% market share.

"Discovering the Strategic Significance of Hydrophilic Compounds in Contemporary Product Development – Hydrotropes as a different Formulation Science” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Hydrotropes Market:

Key companies like BASF, Dow Chemical, Croda International, Elementis, Ashland, Clariant, Solvay, AkzoNobel, Lubrizol, Uniqema, Nouryon, Nease Performance Chemicals, Indorama Ventures and Innospec are propelling the market growth.

Market Development:

These important companies used a variety of primary strategies, such as product releases, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and deals, to strengthen their positions in the electronic chemicals and materials market. Major attention was paid to the deals and expansions. As an instance-



In Mar 2022, a new generation of hydrotropes, introduced by BASF, provides enhanced performance and sustainability advantages for applications in household and personal care. In Feb 2020, Elementis introduced a new line of environmentally friendly hydrotropes for use in cleaning goods, to minimize their impact on the environment.

Hydrotropes Industry News:

In July 2021, AkzoNobel developed a new generation of green solvents using hydrotropic solutions, is based on the extraction of APIs methods with the intention of reducing chemicals that are harmful to human health.

In Oct 2020, Croda International launched a new line of hydrotropes with the goal of improving performance and promoting sustainability in personal care and household care applications.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Hydrotropes market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on functionality (emulsifiers, thickeners, stabilizers, humectants, wetting agents), type (natural hydrotropes, synthetic hydrotropes, semi-synthetic hydrotropes), application (cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, textiles, institutional & industrial cleaning, others (detergents, coatings etc.,), end-use (cleaners, textile, pulp & paper, agrochemicals, oilfield, emulsion polymerization and others) and across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Hydrotropes Market:

By Functionality :



Emulsifiers

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Humectants Wetting Agents

By Type :



Natural Hydrotropes

Synthetic Hydrotropes Semi-synthetic Hydrotropes

By Application :



Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Institutional & Industrial Cleaning Others (Detergents, coatings etc.,)

By End-use :



Cleaners

Textile

Pulp & paper

Agrochemicals

Oilfield

Emulsion polymerization Others (Coatings, Personal Care, etc.)

