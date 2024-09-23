Communication Intelligence Market Valuation USD 12.9 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Communication Intelligence Market

The adoption of AI in electronic warfare & machine majorly in defense departments around the world drives the global communication intelligence market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global communication intelligence market size garnered $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $12.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.Request Sample Report at:The defense primarily employs this communication intelligence to assist them in making real-time decisions on the battlefield. It aids in the collection of data about the enemy troops by intercepting their text messages, voice messages, allowing the forces to stay updated about the enemy's plans. Furthermore, the system is well-known for its ability to intercept any information passed between opponents while also detecting any transmissions. For joint users or national intelligence, COMINT solutions are strategic intelligence-gathering tools that can address border surveillance, homeland defense, and national security needs to counter immediate and impending threats.Covid-19 Scenario:1. The demand for military equipment over couple of years is unlikely to be affected because money for the defense projects were set aside before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as they are vital to national defence. As a result, the market for COMINT systems is expected to expand in the future years.2. Moreover, favorable long-term impacts on the market are likely to be witnessed owing to the increasing defense spending by government across the globe.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global communication intelligence market based on Mobility, Platform, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.For Report Customization:Based on mobility, the fixed segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the man-portable segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Based on platform, the ground segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the airborne segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global communication intelligence market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global communication intelligence market analyzed in the research include Bae systems, inc., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, elbit systems ltd, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., hensoldt, General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global communication intelligence market. 