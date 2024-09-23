World Parkinson Coalition® And Philadelphia Parkinson's Community Collaborate To Make City Parkinson Ready

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parkinson Ready Program Philadelphia

- Bonnie Grant, Executive Director, PHL Life SciencesPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC), together with The Parkinson Council and Discover Philadelphia, is proud to announce the launch of Make the City Parkinson Ready (“Parkinson Ready”) program in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. The Parkinson Ready program aims to reduce stigma and enhance support for individuals living with Parkinson's disease (PD) by training key leaders in Philadelphia's safety, transportation, and service industries. By improving awareness and understanding of PD, these leaders will be able to provide positive and supportive experiences for residents of Philadelphia as well as visitors and families impacted by PD.Parkinson's disease is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative disorder, affecting more than 11.8 million people globally (1) and is expected to double by 2040. While Parkinson's is characterized by tremors, muscle rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with balance, the symptoms are much broader than this, with many hidden symptoms that impact the quality of life, including depression, fatigue, pain, sleep challenges, and anxiety.“Traveling comfortably and safely can be a significant challenge for people living with PD,” said Elizabeth "Eli" Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition.“PD is complicated and often misunderstood, so accessibility issues and lack of awareness by city staff can present a myriad of problems causing additional stressors for those living with the disease.”Parkinson Ready Philadelphia will offer specialized 75-minute training and Q&A to front-of-house workers, security personnel, public service, hospitality industry leaders, and others.The program is designed to:. Prepare Philadelphia for the growing number of residents and tourists they will interact with each year living with Parkinson's.. Ensure visitors to the city have a welcoming and safe experience while in Philadelphia.. Educate public services and hospitality industry leaders to better understand PD so they have more confidence in supporting people with Parkinson's."We are delighted to collaborate with the Parkinson Ready Philadelphia program to empower our first-line workers and community advocates with the essential tools and resources to welcome and support families affected by Parkinson's so they can fully enjoy and navigate our wonderfully diverse and historic city." Wendy Lewis, CEO of The Parkinson Council.“PHL Life Sciences, a division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, welcomes the Parkinson Ready program to our city,” says executive director Bonnie Grant.“We strive for our residents and visitors to have a safe, accessible, and inclusive experience while traveling in and around our city. Educating our hospitality workers on Parkinson's disease helps raise awareness not only of the increasing number of people being diagnosed with Parkinson's, but also enables front line understanding and support of the patients and caregivers whose daily lives are impacted by this disease.”The WPC has a successful track record in making cities more accessible and inclusive through its Parkinson Ready legacy program, which has previously been implemented in Montreal (Canada), Portland (USA), Glasgow (Scotland), Kyoto (Japan), and Barcelona (Spain) and currently ongoing in Vancouver (Canada).Once trained, the knowledge gained from the Parkinson's Ready program will enable leaders in Philadelphia to support their communities, including more than 35,000 people living with PD in and around the city. This training will benefit future visitors to the city, ensuring a welcoming and safe experience at the airport, hotels, meeting centers, public transportation, taxis, and beyond.Parkinson Ready Philadelphia program will kick off on Monday, September 23 with the staff at the Philadelphia Convention Center. Additional training dates will be added in the coming months. Businesses and groups interested in participating in a training, or hosting a workplace training can contact Julie Winn, at ....Parkinson Ready Philadelphia is made possible with support from Supernus Pharmaceuticals.###About Parkinson's DiseaseAffecting more than 11.8 million people worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet. While Parkinson's disease is characterized by limited functional ability, a variety of nonmotor and motor symptoms significantly impact the quality of life of both people living with PD and their care partners. This can include resting tremors, muscle rigidity, pain, fatigue, anxiety, and depression.About the World Parkinson Coalition® and WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition provides the only inclusive international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) will take place from May 24-27, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ, USA, and is expected to attract more than 4,000 people.About The Parkinson CouncilThe Parkinson Council is the premier local organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson's, their care partners, and their families. Through investments in programs and services, education and outreach, research and comprehensive care provided by world-renowned institutions, and innovative service organizations in the greater Philadelphia region, we strengthen our role in the Parkinson's community by increasing the number of lives we touch every year.1. The Lancet Neurology, Volume 23, Issue 4 (2024)

Julie Winn

World Parkinson Coalition

+1 802-578-1704

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.