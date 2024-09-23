Replacement In Bonds For New Lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
9/23/2024 6:31:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Replacement in bonds for new lending
On October 1, 2024, the following replacements of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
| Loan Type
| Current bond
| New Bond
| Euribor3 callable (SDO)
| ISIN
| DK0009543571
| ISIN
| DK0009546400
| Interest rate spread
| 0.48%
| Interest rate spread
| 0.50%
| Maturity date
| 01-04-2026
| Maturity date
| 01-10-2027
| Closing date
| 31-01-2026
| Closing date
| 31-07-2027
Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bonds can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bonds will be the standard bonds in the loan offer systems.
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
