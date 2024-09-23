Congatec Spotlights Aready Computer-On-Modules At Embedded World North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New aReady solution platforms live at embedded world NA. With aReady

A new level of application readiness - for increased efficiency and reliability

- Dan Demers, Senior Director Business Development at congatec Americas

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- congatec – a leading vendor of embedded and edge computing – will spotlight its extensive Computer-on-Modules portfolio in different aReady configurations at embedded world NA (booth 2223). aReady Computer-on-Modules have value-added software features that simplify their use in different application scenarios and define a new high-performance class of off-the-shelf available Computer-on-Modules for all standard form factors such as COM-HPC, COM Express and SMARC. The functionally validated aReady configurations save software engineers time in validating and verifying basic software building blocks, enabling them to deploy their software solutions on target systems faster and more efficiently. The various aReady configurations are available for all congatec Computer-on-Modules with integrated storage devices (NVMe) based on the 13th generation Intel Core (codenamed Raptor Lake), Intel Core Ultra, Intel Atom (codenamed Amston Lake) and AMD Ryzen 8000 processors.

"We are pleased to present our new aReady solution platforms live at embedded world NA. With aReady, congatec has created one of the highest levels of application readiness for commercially available Computer-on-Modules on the market. Modules ordered in aReady configurations have a validated operating system, hypervisor and/or IoT software package pre-installed in specific configurations, so engineers can immediately boot the module to install their applications right out of the box," said Farhad Sharifi, General Manager, congatec Americas.

"The benefit of aReady Computer-on-Modules is that application engineers don't need to validate the OS, hypervisor and/or IoT software packages to run smoothly on the different modules. This saves time and money in the product development process. In volume production, they reduce the bill of materials, streamline license, patch and update management, and all installation routines and functional testing are already done," says Dan Demers, Senior Director Business Development at congatec Americas.

The Computer-on-Modules based on the 13th generation Intel Core (codenamed Raptor Lake), Intel Atom (codenamed Amston Lake), and AMD Ryzen 8000 processors are available in several aReady configurations that can be freely specified by the customer:

aReady with OS

The first level of an aReady is a pre-installed operating system tailored to the specific Computer-on-Modules. Engineers can choose from several Linux distributions (RT Linux, Ubuntu) as well as Bosch ctrlX OS and order dedicated OS images tailored to the dedicated COM & carrier setup.

aReady

aReady adds a partitioning of the hardware for system consolidation and interference-free task separation by the Hypervisor-on-Module. It features individually pre-configured virtual machines ready to host the required OS configurations. In addition, the virtual machines can be deployed with the required operating systems and optionally IoT software functions.

aReady

aReady offers building blocks for IoT functions such as data converters, system and device monitoring or a complete white label solution platform for OEMs to build digitization solutions, which only needs to be configured and parameterized to bring devices into the clouds and run a set of IoT applications. Another option is to install the IoT applications in virtual machines to accompany the OEM's core application.

The most sophisticated aReady yet

Of course, a combination of all options is always possible. congatec's aReady and aReady offerings in combination with the ctrlX OS from the ecosystem partner Bosch Rexroth including access to the ctrlX Store represent the most sophisticated aReady expansion stage. The ctrlX Store is a real app-treasure-cove in this context. It offers a wide portfolio including PLC and motion control applications as well as communication and engineering tools. Developers also have access to a variety of IoT and cloud applications, including basic functions such as firewalls and VPN clients. Key target markets for ctrlX OS in the embedded computing segment include automation, robotics, medical, energy/smart grids and in-vehicle applications.

More information about aReady can be found at

* * *

About congatec

congatec is a rapidly growing technology company focusing on embedded and edge computing products and services. The high-performance computer modules are used in a wide range of applications and devices in industrial automation, medical technology, robotics, telecommunications and many other verticals. Backed by controlling shareholder DBAG Fund VIII, a German midmarket fund focusing on growing industrial businesses, congatec has the financing and M&A experience to take advantage of these expanding market opportunities. congatec is the global market leader in the computer-on-modules segment with an excellent customer base from start-ups to international blue chip companies. More information is available on our website at or via LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and YouTube.

Text and photograph available at: en/congatec/press-releases

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Farhad Sharifi

congatec

+1 858-457-2600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.