Manoj Tiwari Blasts Atishi For Comparing Kejriwal To Lord Ram, Empty Chair 'Stunt'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday criticised Delhi Chief Atishi for comparing her predecessor and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Lord Ram, labelling it "baseless" and accused her party of continuing to "insult the Constitution".

Speaking to IANS, the BJP MP said: "How can someone compare a corrupt person who is out on bail to Lord Ram? Was Lord accused of corruption? He was 'Maryada Purushottam' (the perfect man). These people (AAP) do not hesitate to degrade the Hindu gods. They continue to insult the Sanatan Dharma."

"Those who are betraying Delhi and insulting the Constitution should not be taken lightly," he added.

Tiwari, who is the MP from North East Delhi constituency, also criticised Atishi for leaving an empty chair beside her while assuming the charge, calling it a "gimmick" and an "insult to the Constitution.

Earlier, addressing the media, he said, "We witnessed the new Chief Minister assuming office. However, it was unfortunate to see an empty chair placed next to her. We are left wondering if a spirit will now govern Delhi."

He took a jab at Atishi, the third woman to assume the role of Delhi's Chief Minister, accusing her of undermining the Constitution. "The Constitution empowers the Chief Minister, and their primary responsibility is to execute that power. But by leaving an empty chair, Atishi is indicating that she is not prepared to take responsibility," he said.

Mocking her actions, the BJP MP from North East Delhi added, "Later, she might claim she wasn't really the Chief Minister, that perhaps a spirit was sitting in the empty chair. We don't know whose spirit it was. It raises questions about her intent."

Tiwari further stated that the BJP has written a letter to Atishi, sarcastically suggesting, "If it is indeed someone's spirit, please have it read our letter." He said that the letter addresses issues related to Delhi's governance, including concerns over high electricity and water bills.

"We need to know why the people of Delhi are facing exorbitant bills, and we have called for refunds. We also requested measures to curb the tanker mafia and fix the drainage systems, which have led to tragic accidents, causing the deaths of children," he said.

He urged Atishi to take her responsibilities as Chief Minister seriously, warning that stunts like this only "rub salt into Delhi's wounds."