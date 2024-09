Kodiak Sciences To Host Investor R&D Day Today At 10:30Am Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD ), will host its Investor Day today in New York. The event is from 10:30 am ET to 12:30 pm ET and can be accessed virtually at



The event will feature speakers from members of the Kodiak leadership team and the following leading retina specialist key opinion leaders (KOLs):



David Brown, MD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Baylor College of Medicine; Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas, Houston, TX; Chair, Medical Leadership Board, Retina Consultants of America

Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston Methodist Hospital; Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute; Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas; Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute

Kodiak's Investor R&D Day Agenda



Why Kodiak

Victor Perlroth, M.D.



Science of Durability

David Brown, M.D.



Science of the Enhanced Formulation

David Brown, M.D.



Roundtable Discussion



Clinical Program Overview

Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D.



The Kodiak Opportunity

Victor Perlroth, M.D.



Roundtable Discussion



ABCD Platform Preview

Dolly Chang, M.D., Ph.D.



Summary and Takeaways

Victor Perlroth, M.D.

Audience Q&A

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences

(Nasdaq: KOD ) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally.

For more information, please visit

.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABCTM, ABC PlatformTM and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

in various global jurisdictions.

