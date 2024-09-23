Mach42 Announces Formation Of AI Advisory Board To Accelerate Semiconductor Design Tool Innovations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key Highlights



Mach42, previously known as Machine Discovery, is a verification acceleration company delivering significant ROI benefits with its AI-powered analog verification solution.

The advisory board brings and AI experts together to influence the development of the next generation of AI-powered design and verification solutions. Dr. Antun Domic, previously CTO at Synopsys, and Prof Yarin Gal, professor of AI at the University of Oxford, will jointly lead the advisory board charter.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and OXFORD, England, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach42, previously known as Machine Discovery, leverages AI technology, cloud computing, and advanced simulation technology to accelerate compute-intensive analog verification tasks.

The AI-powered Discovery Platform allows you to explore the entire design space in minutes and is integrated into commercial analog design flows.

Leading the advisory board are Dr. Antun Domic, previously CTO at Synopsys, and Prof Yarin Gal, professor of AI at the University of Oxford.

The advisory board's complementary technology expertise and participation in the semiconductor industry enables the board to shape the development of the next generation of AI-powered design and verification solutions.

Prof Yarin Gal said : "Deep Learning technology has matured enough to step up to the task.



"I am excited to work with Mach42 on the company's longer-term goals of bringing disruptive solutions to the market that will significantly cut the product development cycle.

The instant prediction capability brings new opportunities to semiconductor design, allowing the designers to implement transformations that differentiate their offerings."

Dr. Antun Domic said : "The semiconductor industry is ready to deploy a fresh breed of AI-powered solutions to shorten the design cycle.

"With cutting-edge AI technology, Mach42 is poised for rapid adoption and growth.

I am pleased to work with the Mach42 team in enabling leading semiconductor companies

to differentiate themselves in the market."

Dr. Bijan Kiani, CEO of Mach42, said :

"Mach42 is pioneering the use of AI technology to shorten the semiconductor product development cycle.

"The addition of this new advisory board will enable us to continue to expand our Discovery Platform for semiconductor design.

We are pleased to have attracted such a high caliber of leaders to drive the company's future innovations.

"

Why Mach42?

Mach42 reflects the company's focus on delivering speed for compute-intensive tasks to accelerate time-to-market needs.

