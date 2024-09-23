Oppenheimer Expands Presence In Tennessee With The Opening Of Its Memphis Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest Move into Tennessee Builds on Firm's Momentum

Following the Opening of Its Nashville Office in 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. (Oppenheimer) - a leading bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ) - today announced the opening of its new office in Memphis, Tennessee, along with the recruitment of Alan Richmond, Executive Director – Investments, and Clayton Ellis, Director – Investments. They will report to Phil Hall, Executive Director, who leads the firm's growth initiatives in Tennessee.

"Memphis has a strong and deeply rooted financial services community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division at Oppenheimer. "Establishing our presence in this iconic city with seasoned professionals such as Alan and Clayton only adds to our excitement. Not only do they share our passion for capital markets, investing and client service but they appreciate our firm's unwavering commitment to becoming a positive force in the communities where we do business. We look forward to demonstrating this commitment through our support of Alan, Clayton, and our growing team in Tennessee."

Richmond and Ellis have 15 and 17 years of financial services experience, respectively. They join Oppenheimer from B. Riley, where they managed a practice that provided comprehensive wealth management services, anchored by their expertise and experience building customized taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios for their clients.

Oppenheimer's expansion into Memphis builds on the Firm's successful move into Tennessee in 2022, when it opened an office in Nashville. Hall, who will now lead both the firm's Memphis and Nashville locations as Regional Manager, joined Oppenheimer in December 2021.

"I am thrilled to lead our continued growth in the vibrant state of Tennessee, as well as to begin working with Alan and Clayton, whose skills and robust advisory practice will prove essential to enhancing Oppenheimer's presence in Memphis," Hall said. "The new office reflects our ongoing dedication to providing comprehensive, tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of our clients."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.



