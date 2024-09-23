Brunswick Corporation’S Award-Winning 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival Includes New Product Announcements And Leading Market Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CANNES, France, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE: BC), and many of its leading brands, wrapped up another successful Cannes Yachting Festival with leading share, new product introductions, and another significant accolade for Brunswick Boat Group. The event featured displays from Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Navan, Navico Group products, Mercury Marine, and Flite, showcasing the Company's global customer appeal and collaboration among Brunswick's divisions.



Some of the many highlights from the show included:

Mercury Marine exhibited more outboard engines than any other manufacturer, capturing over 60% share on boats up to 12 meters and nearly 70% of all outboard engines on display on the water. Additionally, at Port Vieux, where boats exceed 12 meters, Mercury outboards accounted for almost 90% of the outboard engines on display. 2024 is the fourth consecutive year that Mercury has had leading market share at Cannes, driven by high demand from European boat builders and consumers for its high horsepower propulsion systems. During a media event on the first day of the show, Mercury Racing introduced the new 3.4L 150R and 200R outboard engines, built on a V6 platform. Mercury also unveiled a 105hp outboard jet and announced that the 150hp FourStroke is now available in Cold Fusion and Warm Fusion White, in addition to Phantom Black, responding to demand from saltwater boaters.





Navico Group products were present on around 70% of all boats at the show while many of Navico's customers announced new models in Cannes with Navico products installed, including Simrad's NXT Ultrawide and products from Navico Group's Mastervolt, Pro Mariner, Lenco, B&G, Marinco, and CZone Mobile brands. One large OEM customer also announced its entry into digital boating solutions with Navico and C-Zone Mobile as its partner. The application offers various features designed to enhance the ownership experience and for boats equipped with the Connect hub.

Brunswick Boat Group maintained a strong presence in Cannes with exhibits from Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, and Navan. Sea Ray garnered significant interest, achieving numerous sales in France and earning the“Motorboat of the Year” award for the Sea Ray SPX190 Outboard from French magazine Moteur Bateaux.



Flite celebrated its one-year anniversary of joining the Brunswick family by hosting a European dealer event, uniting key EMEA channel partners to discuss its product lineup and growth strategy. Flite products were also displayed throughout the show including in many of Brunswick's exhibits.



“Cannes and other major shows outside North America are not only important and influential for our brands but also provide an opportunity to engage with our European customers, channel partners and international teams,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.“Response to our products in Europe remains strong and I was thrilled to see solid attendance and engaged buyers.”

About Brunswick:

