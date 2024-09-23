Paprika Oleoresin Market To Exceed $310.2 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major paprika oleoresin participants include Synthite Industries Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Ungerer & Company, Lipids, Akay Group Ltd., and Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The paprika oleoresin market valuation is expected to cross USD 310.2 million by 2032, , as reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

Increasing launches of paprika oleoresin products for significantly impacting the spice and flavoring sector will drive the expansion. Companies are expanding their product lines to include a variety of paprika oleoresin formulations, which are valued for their color and flavoring properties. This growth is led by the rising demand for natural and vibrant ingredients in food & beverage applications.

As new paprika oleoresin products continue to be introduced, future developments are expected to focus on enhancing the quality and concentration of these extracts. Companies are likely to innovate with more refined processing techniques and sustainable sourcing practices. For instance, in May 2023, GNT announced its new paprika orange food colorant as a breakthrough. This innovative colorant enhances food products with a vibrant, natural orange hue, reflecting advancements in paprika oleoresin technology.

The paprika oleoresin market from the organic nature segment is expected to expand exponentially till 2032, as it is gaining popularity in various applications. Companies are focusing on extracting paprika oleoresin through organic methods, ensuring that the colorant and flavoring components are derived from sustainably grown peppers without synthetic additives. This commitment to organic practices is enhancing the appeal of paprika oleoresin for consumers seeking natural and eco-friendly ingredients. This trend is likely to drive further growth in the use of organic paprika oleoresin as it aligns with the broader shift to natural and environmentally conscious food production practices.







The supercritical fluid extraction (SFE) extraction method segment is expected to witness lucrative expansion in the paprika oleoresin market from 2024 to 2032, attributed to its efficiency and precision. This technique is currently being utilized to extract valuable compounds from various materials by using supercritical fluids, typically carbon dioxide. The process involves maintaining the fluid at a temperature and pressure where it exhibits properties between a liquid and a gas, allowing it to penetrate and dissolve target substances effectively.

Europe paprika oleoresin market is estimated to record significant valuation by 2032, driven by consumer preference for clean label products. Shoppers are increasingly seeking products with natural ingredients and transparent labeling, driving the demand for paprika oleoresin as a natural colorant and flavoring agent. Innovations include improved extraction techniques and new product applications for catering to the growing desire for authenticity and simplicity in food & beverage products. This shift towards clean labels is set to sustain the demand for paprika oleoresin across Europe.

Some of the prominent paprika oleoresin market players include Synthite Industries Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Ungerer & Company, Plant Lipids, Akay Group Ltd., and Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd. These firms are increasingly forming partnerships to launch new products besides developing innovative paprika oleoresin formulations for enhancing product offerings and meeting rising consumer demand for natural colorants and flavors in various applications. For example, in May 2023, plant-based food colors supplier GNT introduced its new orange color derived from paprika to expand its Exberry portfolio.

