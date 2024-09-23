EMEA Flavours And Fragrances Market Trends And Influences Report 2024
Date
9/23/2024 6:16:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the EMEA Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.
Aspects of the market covered in this study:
Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028 Principal trends and factors affecting the market Profiles of key suppliers Overview of suppliers and global market shares Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices Analysis of natural vs. synthetic
The report covers the following end-use sectors:
Flavours:
Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks, Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)
Fragrances:
Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap & Detergents,Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)
The geographical scope is as follows:
EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK Central & Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine Africa/Middle East: Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
Detailed Product Categories
A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.
FLAVOURS
Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks
FRAGRANCES
Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps
Key Topics Covered:
Market Review EMEA
EMEA Market Trends & Influences
EMEA Flav. & Frag. Market & Forecast by End Use EMEA Flavours Market by End Use & Region EMEA Forecast Flavours Market by End Use & Region EMEA Fragrances Market by End Use & Region EMEA Forecast Fragrances Mkt. by End Use & Region EMEA Flavours Market Breakdown EMEA Fragrances Market Breakdown Market Volumes and Prices Natural vs. Synthetic Flavours & Fragrances
Suppliers
EMEA Supply Overview Overview of the Supply Structure in Western Europe Overview of the Supply Structure in C & E Europe Overview of the Supply Structure in MEA
Market Review Western Europe
Austria Belgium Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Portugal Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom
Market Review Central & Eastern Europe
Belarus Bulgaria Croatia Czech Republic Estonia Hungary Latvia Lithuania Poland Romania Russia Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Turkey Ukraine
Market Review Middle East & Africa
Algeria Angola Cameroon Congo DR Egypt Ethiopia Ghana Iran Iraq Israel Ivory Coast Jordan Kenya Kuwait Lebanon Morocco Mozambique Nigeria Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia Senegal South Africa Syria Tanzania Tunisia UAE Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe
Profiles of Key Suppliers
DSM-Firmenich Givaudan Huabao IFF Kerry Mane SA Robertet Sensient Symrise Takasago T. Hasegawa Wild Flavors
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23092024004107003653ID1108703460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.