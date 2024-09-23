EMEA Flavours And Fragrances Market Trends And Influences Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the EMEA Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.

Aspects of the market covered in this study:



Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028

Principal trends and factors affecting the market

Profiles of key suppliers

Overview of suppliers and global market shares

Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices Analysis of natural vs. synthetic

The report covers the following end-use sectors:

Flavours:



Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks,

Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)

Fragrances:



Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap &

Detergents,Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)

The geographical scope is as follows:

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK

Central & Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine Africa/Middle East: Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Detailed Product Categories

A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.

FLAVOURS



Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others

Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered

Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery

Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives

Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives

Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma

Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco

Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks

FRAGRANCES



Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products

Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex

Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning

Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps

Key Topics Covered:

Market Review EMEA



EMEA Market Trends & Influences



EMEA Flav. & Frag. Market & Forecast by End Use



EMEA Flavours Market by End Use & Region



EMEA Forecast Flavours Market by End Use & Region



EMEA Fragrances Market by End Use & Region



EMEA Forecast Fragrances Mkt. by End Use & Region



EMEA Flavours Market Breakdown

EMEA Fragrances Market Breakdown

Market Volumes and Prices Natural vs. Synthetic Flavours & Fragrances

Suppliers



EMEA Supply Overview

Overview of the Supply Structure in Western Europe

Overview of the Supply Structure in C & E Europe Overview of the Supply Structure in MEA

Market Review Western Europe



Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland United Kingdom

Market Review Central & Eastern Europe



Belarus

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey Ukraine

Market Review Middle East & Africa



Algeria

Angola

Cameroon

Congo DR

Egypt

Ethiopia

Ghana

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Ivory Coast

Jordan

Kenya

Kuwait

Lebanon

Morocco

Mozambique

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

South Africa

Syria

Tanzania

Tunisia

UAE

Uganda

Zambia Zimbabwe

Profiles of Key Suppliers



DSM-Firmenich

Givaudan

Huabao

IFF

Kerry

Mane SA

Robertet

Sensient

Symrise

Takasago

T. Hasegawa Wild Flavors

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900